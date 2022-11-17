HUGHES SPRINGS - Trapper Golden, a three-year starter who pitches and plays the outfield for the Hughes Springs Mustangs, locked up a couple of years of his college academic and athletic future on Wednesday when he signed a national letter of intent with the University of Arkansas Rich Mountain.
Golden hit .330 with 13 doubles, two triples, 18 RBI and 30 runs scored a year ago to go along with a 4-0 record on the mound and 32 strikeouts in 18 innings pitched.
Arkansas Rich Mountain, located in Mena, Arkansas, is an NJCAA Division II program that competes in a conference with National Park College, Southern Arkansas Tech, Northern Oklahoma College-Tonkawa, Northern Oklahoma College-Enid, Western Oklahoma State College, Eastern Oklahoma State College, Murray State, Redlands Community College, Southern Arkansas Community College and Carl Albert College.
The Bucks finished with a 38-18 record last season.