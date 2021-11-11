MAGNOLIA — After missing out on the postseason last season, the Lions were happy to join the party this season.
The playoffs were an achievement for Tyler but the Lions ran into a herd of Mustangs that were happy to host a postseason game.
Magnolia West jumped out to a three-touchdown lead and ran to a 56-14 victory over Tyler in a Class 5A Division I bi-district football game at Mustang Stadium on a cold and breezy Friday night in Southeast Texas.
The Mustangs (10-1) advance to the area round to meet Denton Ryan next week. The Lions end their season at 6-5.
MW quarterback Brock Dalton led his team to 528 total yards as he threw for three touchdown passes and ran for two more. The senior connected on 9 of 15 passing attempts for 159 yards with TD tosses of 12 and 26 yards to Hunter Bilbo and 10 yards to Sam Mattingly.
The second TD pass to Bilbo came on a wheel route with just eight seconds showing before halftime.
Dalton scored on runs of 10 and 15 yards.
Running backs Kai Aroca and Bilbo both rushed for more than 100 yards as the Mustangs totaled 369 yard on the ground.
Aroca had 15 carries for 153 yards, including a 15-yard TD dash. Bilbo rushed for 126 yards on 12 carries with TD runs of 37 and 1 yards.
The Lions were led by quarterback Derrick McFall, who connected on 18 of 31 passing attempts for 186 yards. He tossed for a TD and ran for another. Ja’Davion Lacy played one series at QB as McFall was shaken up. Lacy was 2 of 2 for 20 yards.
Starting quarterback Eli Holt missed third straight game after being injured in the first half of the Highland Park contest.
Makavion Potts hauled in seven receptions for 56 yards while Marquette Martin had five catches for 55 yards, including a 10-yard touchdown reception. Ashad Walker had four catches for 67 yards.
Also, Tyler sophomore Zachaun Williams blocked a field goal attempt by the Mustangs.
After the Mustangs went on top 21-0, McFall led the Lions down the field and connected with Martin for a 10-yard TD pass. Saul Perez made the PAT with 2:12 left in the first quarter.
However, Magnolia West scored 28 points in the second quarter.
The Lions scored the final TD of the game as McFall found the end zone on a quarterback sneak. Perez made the PAT with 1:20 to go in the game.
Tyler totaled 251 yards — 186 passing and 65 rushing.
Ameer Johnson had a sack for the Lions.
The Lions return the majority of their squad for next year as Coach Ricklan Holmes hopes this season pays off big time in 2022. Tyler finished with a winning record and tied for second with Longview and McKinney North in District 7-5A Division I.
Magnolia North finished second to College Station in District 8-5A Division I.