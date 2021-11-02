From Staff Reports
NACOGDOCHES — Host team Nacogdoches completed a sweep at the Dragon Invitational Swim Meet, earning 1,322 points to win the combined title after finishing with a top total of 649 point for girls and 673 points for boys.
Longview placed fourth behind Nacogdoches, Whitehouse and Hudson in the combined team standings with 391 points. The Lady Lobos were fifth with 217 points and the Lobos third with174 points.
Girls200 medley relay: Longview (Jenna Shireman, Kaitlyn Stewart, Gracie Ponder, Riley Gonzalez), fourth 2:13
200 freestyle: Elle Woods, Longview, eighth 2:46.53; Madyson Melton, Longview, 11th 3:08.42; Ella Ponder, Longview, 12th 3:23.30
200 IM: Riley Gonzalez, Longview, fourth 2:45; Paola Colon-Antommarchi, Longview 2:56.89
50 freestyle: Gracie Ponder, Longview, first 26.98; Kaitlyn Stewart, Longview, 11th 31.29; Brooklyn Watson, New Diana, 14th 32.94; Elle Woods, Longview, 17th 34.38; Addison Craig, Longview, 28th 46.58; Madi McNeal, Hallsville, 29th 47.36
100 butterfly: Paola Colon-Antommarchi, Longview sixth 1:24.26
100 freestyle: Gracie Ponder, Longview, second 1:01.93; Jenna Shireman, Longview, fourth 1:04.11
100 backstroke: Jenna Shireman, Longview, fourth 1:11.59; Madyson Melton, Longview, 13th 1:39.26
100 breaststroke: Kaitlyn Stewart, Longview, sixth 1:28.49
400 freestyle relay: Longview (Riley Gonzalez, Paola Colon-Antommarchi, Gracie Ponder, Jenna Shireman), second 4:27.49
Boys200 medley relay: Longview (Joseph Egbe, Joshko Lipp, Aden Wacasey, Zane Bunn), third, 1:52.58
200 freestyle: Kaden Sims, New Diana, second 1:52.72
200 IM: Joshko Lipp, Longview, first 2:06.09
50 freestyle: Zane Bunn, Longview, fourth 25.26; Diego Garcia, Longview, 15th, 31.35; JaiAyrus Bowens, Longview, 17th 31.90
100 butterfly: Kaden Sims, New Diana, second 56.92; Aden Wacasey, Longview, sixth 1:05.36
100 freestyle: Cameron Upchurch, Hallsville, fourth 52.98; Joseph Egbe, Longview, 10th 58.12; Zane Bunn, Longview, 11th 58.43; Diego Garcia, Longview, 21st 1:12.02; JaiAyrus, Bowens, Longview, 25th 1:15.27
500 freestyle: Ubaldo Ayala, Hallsville, second 5:38.23
200 freestyle relay: Longview (Aden Wacasey, Joseph Egbe, Zane Bunn, Joshko Lipp), third 1:40.87
100 backstroke: Joseph Egbe, Longview, third 1:09.65
100 breaststroke: Joshko Lipp, Longview, first 1:02.59; Cameron Upchurch, Hallsville, fourth 1:12.46; Aden Wacasey, Longview, eighth 1:19.77