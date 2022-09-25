CORSICANA - The Navarro Bulldogs opened up a two-touchdown lead after one quarter and held off a late rally by No. 9 ranked Kilgore College, handing the Rangers a 28-21 setback in Southwest Junior College Football Conference action on Saturday at Tiger Stadium.
Navarro improves to 2-2 overall and 2-1 in the SWJCFC with the win. Kilgore drops to 2-2 and 1-2.
Navarro took a 7-0 lead with 7:30 left in the opening quarter when Dane Jentsch tossed a 9-yard TD pass to Allen Horace. A 4-yard touchdown run by DeAnthony Gatson with 37 seconds left in the opening quarter gave the Bulldogs a 14-0 cushion.
After a scoreless second quarter, the Rangers got on the board early in the third on a 5-yard touchdown run by Donerio Davenport and Colby King's extra point to make it a 14-7 contest at the 13:26 mark.
A 1-yard run by T.J. Snowden with 6:19 left in the third gave Navarro a 21-7 lead, but KC battled back.
King hit a 38-yard field goal with less than a minute left in the third quarter to make it a 21-10 contest, and then nailed a 47-yard boot with 9:52 left in the contest to pull KC to within 21-13.
Davenport's 5-yard TD run and a 2-point pass completion from L'Ravien Elia to Ken'Daylon Wilson tied the contest at 21-21 with 8:51 left, but Navarro got a 3-yard TD run by Gatson with 28 seconds remaining to make the final 28-21.
Snowden carried 24 times for 80 yards and Gatson finished with 49 yards on 16 carries for Navarro. Davenport rushed for 55 yards on nine carries fo the Rangers.
Elia completed 11 of 30 passes for 177 yards and was picked off twice. Jentsch was 10 of 16 for 156 yards with one touchdown and one interception.
Willie McCoy led the Rangers' receiving corps with four catches for 75 yards. Anthony Isom had four grabs for 52 yards.
Brandon Hawkins caught five passes for 89 yards for Navarro.
Kilgore will return home on Saturday to host Cisco in a 3 p.m. contest at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium. Navarro will visit Blinn for a 7 p.m. contest.
AROUND THE SWJCFC: In other Saturday games, No. 1 ranked New Mexico Military Institute edge Blinn, 24-21, and Trinity Valley rolled past Cisco, 51-13.