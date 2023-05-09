DIANA - Valdo Gomez was a great early leader and contributor of the young New Diana High School boys soccer program, and garnered enough attention to earn a college athletic opportunity at Arlington Baptist University.
“I put a lot in, especially this last season,” Gomez said of how we reached this point of his career. “After playing football, I solely focused on my training with soccer, going to camps, and just trying to find somewhere [to play]. I’m glad I did.”
Gomez became the first New Diana soccer player to sign with a college. He confirmed his commitment to join Arlington Baptist’s 2023 recruiting class, and signed a national letter of intent in front of family, campus staff, students and teammates during a ceremony at school on Tuesday morning.
“To go and play with people that know how to play, and just get into a college setting,” Gomez said of what excites him about his future opportunity. “The environment, coaching and players, I felt like I fit in.”
Gomez finished his record-breaking three-year high school career as New Diana’s all-time leading scorer and assist leader. He produced 63 goals and 38 assists in 47 matches, finished two seasons as the district leader in scores and assists, and earned an All-East Texas soccer team nomination in 2022.
“He’s been our hardest worker and best player the last few years,” New Diana soccer coach George Velten said of Gomez's legacy. “He’s been committed to the program since day one.”
Gomez was also named a three-time first-team all-district player, a three-time team MVP, a two-time team captain, a two-time midfielder of the year, and a one-time newcomer of the year during this chapter of his life.
“I’m going to miss playing with my teammates and playing for my high school the most,” Gomez said of his time at New Diana.
After a stretch like that, Gomez’s confidence is sky-high as he begins the march to the next level of athletic competition.
“Be the best on the field,” Gomez said of his college focus. “That’s what you gotta do all the time.”
Arlington Baptist University is located in the Metroplex, and is a member of the National Christian College Athletic Association Division II Southwest Region like Barclay College, Champion Christian College, Dallas Christian College, Kansas Christian College, Manhattan Christian College, Ozark Christian College, Randall University, Southwestern Adventist University, Spurgeon College, and The College of Biblical Studies-Houston.