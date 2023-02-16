Longview High School has its own Willie Nelson, and the standout defensive back is making waves as a recent college football commit.
The Lobo secondary member had seven offers to choose from when he committed to Oklahoma State University on February 10. The 2024 football recruit ultimately determined the relationship he developed with the coaches in Stillwater was stronger than the connections he established with Colorado, Incarnate Word, Oklahoma, SMU, Texas State and UTSA during the recruiting process.
“They would tell me that they really wanted me,” Nelson said of Oklahoma State. “They were the only coaches that would really communicate with me. I was talking to them more than any college.”
Those discussions also informed Nelson about the positions that he’ll be expected to suit up for once he becomes a member of Oklahoma State’s roster.
“I was really communicating with [Oklahoma State cornerbacks coach Tim] Duffie,” said Nelson. “Then, not too long ago, they said that I was going to play safety or nickel [when I joined the program]. They told me to start talking to [safeties] coach [Dan] Hammerschmidt, so I’m communicating with him right now. I [also] talk to [head football coach Mike] Gundy when I go up there.”
Nelson enjoyed his visit to campus, and was impressed with the Saturday football experience in the fall.
“The game atmosphere [at Boone Pickens Stadium] was crazy,” said Nelson. “A lot of people were there. I plan on going to spring ball and watching them.”
The Longview product also realized that he could lean on the Oklahoma State curriculum to prepare for a post-playing career in business or real estate.
“When I went there, they weren’t really talking about sports,” said Nelson. “They were talking academics, and what I want to major in. It’s going to be a good academic school.”
Nelson started making noise on the gridiron when he earned 76 tackles, eight interceptions, seven pass break-ups, four tackles for loss, two defensive touchdowns, one forced fumble, and a Texas Sports Writers Association Class 5A all-state honorable mention secondary selection as a sophomore in 2021, and continued that trend when he produced 80 tackles, seven pass break-ups, five interceptions, two tackles for loss, one defensive touchdown, and a Blue Bell/TSWA all-state second-team secondary nomination as a junior in 2022.
He recognizes that he continues to earn valuable experience at Longview High School, and plans to maximize his remaining time with the Lobos in 2023. He plans to chase down Longview’s single-season interception record, and be named to a third straight all-state team, so he’ll be ready for the start of his college football career in 2024.
“The defense that they run is the same kind of defense that we run at Longview, so I’m going to be used their defense,” Nelson said of the expected good fit of being a future member of Oklahoma State’s defense. “They run a little bit of Cover 2, Cover 3, man [coverage], and stuff like that.”
And you may be wondering if Nelson is named after the famous Texas musician, but he’s actually the latest person in his family to have that name.
“I’m really the third,” Nelson said of the family name. “I only know like one song, ‘On the Road Again’.”
DAEDRION “BUDDHA” GARRETT
Longview safety Daedrion “Buddha” Garrett received his first FBS offer from Texas State University on February 10. The opportunity in San Marcos has an East Texas connection because former Canton and Gilmer quarterback G.J. Kinne was named the school’s head football coach on December 2.
The 2024 recruit Garrett finished the 2022 high school football season with 73 tackles, eight pass break-ups, four interceptions, one forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.
J’KOBY WILLIAMS
Beckville’s versatile athlete J’Koby Williams picked up his 12th college football offer from the Texas State Bobcats on February 14. He also has opportunities at Baylor, Houston, Lamar, Louisiana Tech,Michigan, Sam Houston State, SMU, TCU, Texas, Texas Tech, and UTSA.
Williams carried the ball 115 times for 1,664 yards and 27 touchdowns, earned 27 receptions for 718 yards and 11 scores, completed seven of his eight passes for 60 yards and a touchdown, and returned two kickoffs for scores.
DERRICK MCFALL
Tyler athlete Derrick McFall picked up his 23rd offer from Texas State on February 13. He has also heard from Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Colorado, Florida, Houston, Kansas, Louisiana Tech, Miami, Michigan State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Penn State, SMU, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, UNLV, UTSA, and Washington.
McFall completed 27 of his 57 passes for 445 yards and four touchdowns, recorded 18 catches for 226 yards and a score, and carried the ball 44 times for 218 yards and a touchdown during his junior season in 2022.
KEDREN YOUNG
Lufkin running back Kedren Young has experienced one of the best two-week stretches as a Class of 2024 football recruit because six of his seven offers since January 31 have come from Power 5 schools, including Houston on February 9, and both Texas and Michigan on February 14. His list of 18 offers also includes Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Colorado State, Georgia Tech, Louisiana Tech, Missouri, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, Purdue, Texas State, Texas Tech, Tulane, UTSA, and Vanderbilt.
Young ran 237 times for 1,666 yards and 19 touchdowns, and caught nine passes for 96 yards during his junior campaign in 2022.
JAYLEN BOARDLEY
Pleasant Grove athlete Jaylen Boardley received his 12th offer From LSU on February 13. The 2024 prospect also has college opportunities at Arkansas, Auburn, Austin Peay, Baylor, Duke, Houston, North Texas, SMU, Texas Tech, UNLV, and UTSA.