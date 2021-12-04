Longview sophomore Willie Nelson earned one of the league's superlative honors, and nine Lobos were selected to the first team with the release of the District 7-5A Division I All-District Football Team for the 2021 season.
Nelson, who recorded 76 tackles, four tackles for loss, a forced fumble and seven pass breakups while returning two of his eight interceptions for touchdowns, was named the district's Defensive Newcomer of the Year.
The Lobo standout was joined on the superlatives list by Most Valuable Player Jack Curtis of Highland Park, Offensive Player of the Year John Rutledge of Highland Park, Defensive Player of the Year Dylan Frazier of McKinney North, Special Teams Player of the Year Jack Stone of Highland Park, Offensive Newcomer of the Year Colin Hitchcock of McKinney North and Highland Park's Randy Allen - Coach of the Year.
Voting was conducted by the district's coaches.
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Line: De'Qualin Vaughn, Longview; Charlie Wilson, Highland Park; Seteye Akpabio, McKinney North; Grant Gibson, Highland Park; Lawson Petty, Highland Park; Gannon Gaubert, Highland Park; Center: Tavion Morgan, Longview; Reid Kennedy, Highland Park; Running back: Terrell Washington, Wylie East; Jayden Smith, McKinney North; Quarterback: Eli Holt, Tyler; Receiver: Jalen Hale, Longview; T.J. Turner, West Mesquite; Derrick McFall, Tyler; Montrell Wade, Tyler; Korbin Hendrix, McKinney North; Tight end/H Back: Victor Bush, Longview; Kicker: Sam Neinrich, Highland Park
DEFENSE
Nose/Tackle: Jessie Fairchild, Longview (unanimous); Daniel Shawver, Highland Park; Robert Ngasoh, Wylie East; End: Jeremiah Rougely, Longview (unanimous); Kadarius Tave, Tyler; Henry Jurgovan, Highland Park; Inside linebacker: Devean Issac, Longview (unanimous); Jake McClain, McKinney North; Jakyron Lacy, Tyler; Outside linebacker: Tadarion Boone, Longview; Groege Wright, Highland Park; Mason Gallas, Highland Park; Safety: Chase Smith, Longview; Montrell Wade, Tyler; Preston Taylor, Highland Park; Cornerback: Zachaun Williams, Tyler; Josiah Banks, Sherman; Kameron Key, Tyler; Punter: Eric Munoz, Tyler
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Line: Christian Arnette, Longview; Jax Norman, Longview; Marcus Harbert, Wylie East; Tavian Scruggs, Sherman; Cornelius Hartsfield, Tyler; Trey Mitchell, West Mesquite; Jesus Varela, McKinney North; Center: Jackson Taliaferro, McKinney North; Running back: Taylor Tatum, Longview; Christian Reeves, Highland Park; Quarterback: Brennan Storer, Highland Park; Receiver: Jackson Heis, Highland Park; Makavion Potts, Tyler; Javion Jackson, West Mesquite; Luke Herring, Highland Park; Vontrell Sanders, Sherman; Tight End/H Back: Isaiah Harris, Longview; Ben Croasdale, Highland Park; Kicker: Saul Perez, Tyler
DEFENSE
Nose/Tackle: Leonard Epps, Longview; Tito Chavez, Sherman; Jeffrey Daniels, McKinney North; End: Billy Smith, Longview; Willie Williams, West Mesquite; Anthony James, Wylie East; Inside linebacker: Harrison Walton, Highland Park; Robert Rehme, Highland Park; Tyler Jackson, Wylie East; Outside linebacker: Jacob Villela, Tyler; Andrew McGee, McKinney North; Isaak Sandoval, West Mesquite; Safety: Luke Paley, McKinney North; Connor Clark, Sherman; Chris Scott, West Mesquite; Cornerback: Blake Bevans, Highland Park; Ja'Vaunte Jordan, West Mesquite; Adam Rourke, Highland Park; Punter: Jake McClain, McKinney North
HONORABLE MENTION
Longview: Blair Williams, offensive line; DeKaylon Taylor, receiver; Kaden Brooks, Linebacker; Michael Fields, punter; Jaiden Simmons, cornerback; Jordan Allen, quarterback; Jarrett Lewis, running back