There was no question first year Spring Hill head football coach Weston Griffis was plain giddy as he welcomed his kids back for Day 2 of UIL-sanctioned summer workouts Tuesday morning.
Griffis had a certain spring in his step as he roamed rapidly from station to station offering encouragement and instruction all at the same time.
“I did not sleep much Sunday night. I’m usually the type to go to bed around 8:30 and be asleep by 9. But I tossed and turned and stayed up late,” Griffis said of his excitement leading up to Monday’s first day.
“It was just like a little kid waiting on Christmas morning and Santa Claus to come. I woke up early and was here early Monday morning. I was back again early this morning. It’s an exciting time.”
Safety is the byword for these workouts and Griffis has his staff and kids both adhering to proper social distancing practices as well as being sure their hands are washed between stations.
“It was just great to see the kids. I could have coached them from a hundred yards away if that’s what I was told to do. It was special for me and special for all these coaches,” said Griffis, who was hired to replace Jonny Louvier on May 22.
The Panthers welcomed out 58 prospective football players grades 10 through 12 on Monday and even picked up a couple more Tuesday. Griffis’ plan is to integrate 7th, 8th and 9th grade athletes into the summer training starting Monday.
“We wanted to get all the kinks worked out with social distancing this week and bring in everybody else next week,” said Griffis. “It’s a different world we’re working in now with the social distancing and keeping kids away from each other.”
Griffis had originally planned to have one of the stations in the weight room, but decided against that at least for the first couple weeks of work.
“I changed my mind on that after visiting with some people. I just didn’t feel like the transition time would fit in there for us,” Griffis explained. “We have two lift groups outside and they stay through two stations. When they finish, they clean their bar and we’ve got hand sanitizer hanging on the goal post for them to use.”
Griffis believes he gets the best bang for his buck right now keeping all his kids outside and not cycling through 12 to 14 kids in the weight room.
“Hopefully, at some point, they loosen up on this and we can roll. My number goal is keeping these kids and coaches safe. Not just sanitary-wise, but injury-prevention wise, too,” said Griffis. “We’re gonna ease into this thing and it’s all about safety. That’s the word that keeps going through my head. Do things right and safety first.”