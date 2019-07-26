LINDALE — Willie Gooden stepped outside the Garden Valley Golf Resort Friday morning prior to the start of Southwest Junior College Football Conference media day. It was still a good 45 minutes before the first coach was scheduled to take the podium to discuss the upcoming 2019 season.
Gooden, embarking on his first year as head coach of the Kilgore College Rangers, had a grin stretching from ear to ear.
“I was the first one here,” Gooden said. “I am so ready to get this season started.”
Gooden, officially named KC’s 16th head football coach in January, was full of exuberance leading up to his maiden voyage at the annual media gathering signaling the start of football season.
“Kilgore is my second home. This is such an exciting time for me. I’m so eager to get it kicked off and get it going,” Gooden said. “It’s all about being a prep-a-holic. It’s like over preparing. That’s kind of been my mindset in life ... as player and as a coach.”
Gooden wasn’t the lone newbie in attendance as Navarro’s Scott Parr and Tyler Junior College’s Thomas Rocco begin their initial tours of duty.
Third-year Cisco coach Russell Thompson took to the mic first and heaped praise on KC’s new boss.
“Coach Gooden, going back to his playing days, has a work ethic few people have. That was the one thing that stood out to us when he played at Kilgore,” said Thompson, who started out as an assistant for former KC coach Jimmy Rieves in 2001.
Thompson left Kilgore, but returned in 2007 as a member of J.J. Eckert’s first staff. That’s when he got an opportunity to work with Gooden, who was also hired by Eckert that offseason.
“Another thing that really stood out about coach Gooden is that he walked on. There’s kind of a chip on your shoulder. That sort of mentality. He’s just gonna outwork you,” Thompson continued. “If I could take one person into the trenches with me it would be coach Gooden. I know he’s going to do well at Kilgore. He’s a special man.”
Gooden takes the reins from Eckert who left to coach Northeastern State in Oklahoma after 12 seasons with KC. It isn’t exactly like Gooden inherits an empty cupboard. The Rangers, after a mediocre 2-2 start, ran off eight straight victories, collected their first conference title in 14 years and defeated Pima Community College of Arizona 28-0 in the Heart of Texas Bowl.
“No pressure, right?,” joked Gooden. “I’ve been associated with Kilgore College for 15 years. When you talk about how competitive our conference is from top to bottom. This is special place.”
There was a common thread weaved through all eight league coaches introductory statements. The SWJCFC is unarguably the best junior college conference for football in the United States.
“I like the conference. It’s tough and it’s hard to win. But I like it because they take football serious,” said New Mexico Military Institute’s Joe Forchtner, who going into his eighth season is now the longest tenured coach in the conference.
“I’ve got a lot of respect for all the coaches in this league. It’s obvious there’s good coaching here because not a lot separates the top from the bottom in this league.”
The fact parity exists in the SWJCFC was made more clear when Forchtner pointed out his Broncos lost four games last season by a total of 15 points. That margin of defeat proved to be the difference between a second place finish and last place.
“You gotta go 1 and 0 every week. Every team in this league can come back and get you,” said fourth-year Blinn boss Ryan Mahon. “It’s a testament to the good coaching in this league. You can’t look past anybody.”
Mahon’s Buccaneers were forecast as favorites to win the SWJCFC in both the media and coaches polls. Blinn garnered six of nine first place ballots from the scribes, while Kilgore had five of the eight first place selections among coaches.
The other three first place picks were divided among Blinn, TJC and Northeast Oklahoma A&M.
The Rangers kick off the 2019 season Aug. 24 when they host longtime rival Tyler at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium in a 7 p.m. start.
Those same two teams close out the regular season on Oct. 26 at Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler.