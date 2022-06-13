Whitehouse ISD superintendent Christopher Moran recommended Don Newton to be the school district’s new athletic director on Monday night at the Whitehouse ISD Board of Trustees meeting.
Newton comes to Whitehouse after spending the last five years as the head boys basketball coach at Longview High School.
“It was just something, competing against Whitehouse for so many years, whether it be at Longview or Corsicana, I was familiar with what’s over there and the opportunities,” Newton said. “It was a good opportunity to get over there.”
Newton has been coaching for 26 years, including 23 years as a head basketball coach, and he also spent nine years as an athletic director at Weddington High School in Matthews, North Carolina.
“I’m sure game day will be very tough come November,” Newton said. “It’s crazy how this played out. I’ve just been grinding coaching basketball, and the opportunity came up. It’s such a good opportunity and a good fit. I’m excited about it.
“I’m thankful, appreciative and grateful for the opportunity. I will get in the car headed that way at 5:30 in the morning ready to work.”
Newton started his career in Oklahoma before going to Louisiana for a year. He then went to South Carolina and North Carolina before making his way to Texas, where he coached for a year at his alma mater, West Orange-Stark. Newton then took over a Corsicana program that went 0-27 in 2010 prior to his arrival. Corsicana won 22 games in 2013, the most for the Tigers since 1985 and, in 2015, the program claimed its first district title in 30 years and won its first playoff game since 1999.
While in North Carolina, Newton worked with Jay Fitts, who just completed his first season as the Whitehouse head girls basketball coach.
Newton will take over for Adam Cook, who has been the Whitehouse athletic director since 2018 after previously serving as the Wildcats' head football coach.