49ERS 37, COMMANDERS 20: Brock Purdy hooked up with George Kittle for two touchdown passes and the San Francisco 49ers stretched their winning streak to eight games with a 37-20 victory over the Washington Commanders on Saturday afternoon at Santa Clara, Calif.
NFL sack leader Nick Bosa had two more to raise his season total to 17.5 and forced a fumble for the 49ers (11-4). Receiver Ray-Ray McCloud scored on a long run, and Purdy completed 15 of 22 passes for 234 yards, two touchdowns and one interception for San Francisco.
Kittle caught six passes for 120 yards and has four scoring receptions over the past two games. Christian McCaffrey added a rushing touchdown for the 49ers.
Taylor Heinicke was 13-of-18 passing for 166 yards with two touchdowns and one interception for Washington (7-7-1) before being pulled in the fourth quarter. Carson Wentz entered for the first time since a Week 6 finger injury and completed 12 of 16 passes for 123 yards and one touchdown.
Jahan Dotson, Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel caught touchdown passes for the Commanders, who are winless in their last three games (0-2-1).
Washington standout Chase Young played for the first time in 13-plus months after suffering a major knee injury. He had two tackles.
San Francisco took a 14-7 lead in the third quarter as Purdy drilled a 34-yard scoring pass to Kittle with 10:38 left.
Less than six minutes later, Purdy tossed a 33-yard pass to Kittle to make it a 14-point margin with 4:52 remaining.
Washington pulled within 21-14 on Heinicke’s 3-yard scoring pass to McLaurin 2:06 later, but Robbie Gould kicked a 26-yard field goal on the first play of the fourth quarter to push San Francisco ahead by 10.
The Commanders made a big miscue as Bosa delivered a strip-sack of Heinicke and Jordan Willis recovered at the Washington 11 with 14:04 left. That set up a 23-yarder by Gould to make it 27-14 with 12:02 remaining.
Two plays later, Jimmie Ward intercepted Heinicke — the quarterback’s last play before being pulled — at the Washington 25. Gould again was called on and booted a 35-yarder with 9:16 left.
Wentz tossed a 20-yard scoring pass to Samuel to make it a 10-point deficit with 5:25 remaining but the two-point conversion failed. McCaffrey scored from the 1 with 2:13 left to seal it for the 49ers.
Earlier, McCloud took a handoff and raced 71 yards for a touchdown for the game’s first points with 6:26 left in the half. Washington tied the game when Heinicke tossed a 4-yard scoring pass to Dotson with 22 seconds left before intermission.
BENGALS 22, PATRIOTS 18: Joe Burrow threw for 375 yards and three touchdowns and the Cincinnati Bengals survived a second-half comeback to down the New England Patriots 22-18 on Saturday afternoon in Foxborough, Mass.
After trailing 22-0 in the third quarter, New England (7-8) clawed its way back to within 22-18 with 6:02 left after Jakobi Meyers caught a 48-yard TD pass that had ricocheted off Scotty Washington.
The Patriots had a chance to take their first lead of the game with 59 seconds left to play, but Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled at the Cincinnati 8-yard line to seal the win for the Bengals (11-4), who clinched a playoff berth on Thursday when the Jets lost to Jacksonville.
Burrow completed 40 of 52 passes with a pair of interceptions, one of which was returned for a 69-yard touchdown by Marcus Jones. That pick-six ignited New England’s rally, which ultimately came up just short.
Tee Higgins had eight catches for 128 yards and a TD, while Trenton Irwin had a pair of receiving scores for Cincinnati.
Mac Jones threw for 240 yards and two touchdowns on 21-for-33 passing for the Patriots, who have lost two straight and four of their last five. Kendrick Bourne had six catches for 100 yards and a TD, and Meyers finished with six receptions for 83 yards.
Irwin hauled in a 4-yard touchdown pass from Burrow with 14 seconds left in the first half to send Cincinnati into the break with a commanding 22-0 lead.
The Bengals dominated the first 30 minutes of action, outgaining New England 303-70 while also picking up 22 first downs compared to the Patriots’ three.
Burrow carved up New England’s defense on the game’s opening drive, completing 4 of 4 passes for 73 yards, including a 9-yard scoring strike to Higgins. Evan McPherson missed the extra point, though, leaving the Bengals ahead 6-0.
Burrow went on to complete his first 11 pass attempts, with the ninth completion being a 23-yard TD pass down the seam to Irwin. McPherson’s kick went wide again, but an unnecessary roughness penalty negated the play. Cincinnati’s subsequent two-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful.
McPherson redeemed himself with a 28-yard field goal at the beginning of the second quarter to make it 15-0.
RAVENS 17, FALCONS 9: Tyler Huntley threw the Ravens’ first touchdown pass in a month and Baltimore played ball control to win its 10th game of the season by keeping the Atlanta Falcons out of the end zone in a 17-9 home victory on Saturday.
Coupled with a New England loss, the Ravens (10-5) clinched a playoff berth with the result after missing the postseason in 2021.
Starting for the third consecutive game with Lamar Jackson nursing a knee injury, Huntley connected with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson for the Ravens’ first TD pass to a wide receiver since Week 3.
Huntley completed 9 of 17 passes for 115 yards and rushed for 26 yards. Gus Edwards had 99 rushing yards and J.K. Dobbins contributed 59.
Atlanta (5-10) managed field goals in the second, third and fourth quarters and lost despite outgaining the Ravens 327-299.
The Ravens rushed for 184 yards, including 110 in the first half.
Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder had 218 yards passing and completed 22 of 33 passes, highlighted by seven connections with rookie wideout Drake London for 96 yards. Tyler Allgeier led Atlanta with 18 carries for 74 yards and caught four passes for 43 yards.
The Falcons settled for a field goal on their final drive of the second quarter. Atlanta reached the Baltimore 1-yard line with a first-and-goal but Ridder was flagged for intentional grounding, pushing the Falcons back for the 32-yard field goal from Younghoe Koo to yield a 14-3 deficit in the final seconds of the first half.
Baltimore dominated the first half, holding Atlanta to 19 yards on 12 plays in the first quarter. The Ravens followed two field goals in the opening quarter with a forced fumble that set up Huntley’s TD pass to Robinson. Huntley rushed for the two-point conversion and a 14-0 lead.
Newly claimed wide receiver Sammy Watkins helped open the Ravens’ offense with a 40-yard reception, his only catch in the game after joining Baltimore midweek via waivers from the Green Bay Packers.
PANTHERS 37, LIONS 23: D’Onta Foreman ran for 165 yards and Chuba Hubbard racked up 125 yards on the ground as the Carolina Panthers got back on track by trouncing the Detroit Lions 37-23 on Saturday afternoon in Charlotte, N.C.
A week after gaining only 21 rushing yards, the Panthers used a punishing ground attack right from the start on the way to snapping the Lions’ three-game winning streak.
Foreman, Raheem Blackshear and quarterback Sam Darnold all scored rushing touchdowns as the Panthers (6-9) won for the third time in their last four games and remained within a game of first place in the NFC South.
The Panthers’ quest for the divisional title will take them to road games against Tampa Bay and New Orleans to close the regular season.
Amid frigid conditions for Carolina’s home finale, Darnold threw for a touchdown as part of his 15-for-22 day with 250 yards through the air. DJ Moore made five catches for 83 yards and a touchdown.
Jared Goff threw three touchdown passes to tight end Shane Zylstra for the Lions (7-8), but this result was damaging to Detroit’s wild-card aspirations. Goff finished 25 for 42 for 355 yards. DJ Chark made four catches for 108 yards.
Of the Panthers’ 570 yards of total offense, 320 came on the ground.
Hubbard picked up 70 yards in just three carries on Carolina’s first possession, with the Panthers going 78 yards in five plays, ending on Blackshear’s 7-yard touchdown run.
The Lions pulled even on Zylstra’s 3-yard pass from Goff. Detroit’s next possession ended in a fumble after moving 82 yards on 13 plays, when Yetur Gross-Matos recovered Goff’s fumbled snap at the Carolina 9-yard line.
The Panthers scored 17 points in the final 9:35 of the first half, capped by Eddy Pineiro’s 37-yard field goal on the final play before the break. The Panthers had a team-record 364 yards of first-half total offense.
The margin ballooned to 31-7 on Darnold’s 5-yard pass play to Moore on the Panthers’ first possession of the second half. Pineiro added fourth-quarter field goals from 40 and 36 yards.
Zylstra caught touchdowns of 7 yards and 1 yard in the second half but Detroit could not draw closer than 14 points.
SAINTS 17, BROWNS 10: Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill each ran for a touchdown and the visiting New Orleans Saints shut out the Cleveland Browns in the second half of a 17-10 victory Sunday.
Neither team passed the ball effectively as the game was played in single-digit temperatures with winds gusting to about 30 miles per hour.
Hill and Kamara scored their touchdowns in the third quarter as the Saints (6-9) held the Browns (6-9) to 33 yards in the quarter.
Andy Dalton passed for 92 yards with an interception for New Orleans. Deshaun Watson passed for 135 yards with an interception and rushed for Cleveland’s only touchdown.
Watson, making his fourth start of the season after serving an 11-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, drove the Browns to the Saints’ 15-yard line in the final minute but on fourth down was sacked by Carl Granderson.
The Saints drove 67 yards in nine plays on the first possession of the third quarter, tying the score at 10 on Hill’s 8-yard run.
After an exchange of punts Daniel Sorensen intercepted Watson at the New Orleans 49 and returned to the Cleveland 15. Four plays later, Kamara ran 4 yards for a touchdown that gave the Saints their first lead, which held up the rest of the way.
Each team had a temporary field-position advantage during a scoreless first quarter. On their second possession, the Browns reached the Saints’ 43 before punting.
New Orleans reached the Cleveland 45 before Dalton’s pass bounced off the hands of Juwan Johnson and into the hands of safety Grant Delpit, who returned it 40 yards to the Saints 30.
Five plays later, on the first play of the second quarter, Watson ran 12 yards for a touchdown.
Cleveland drove 60 yards in 17 plays and Cade York kicked a 30-yard field goal to increase the lead with 4:07 left in the half.
Wil Lutz kicked a 23-yard field goal as time expired to put New Orleans within 10-3 at halftime.
STEELERS 13, RAIDERS 10: Kenny Pickett hit George Pickens on a 14-yard touchdown pass with 46 seconds remaining, and the host Pittsburgh Steelers kept their slim playoff hopes alive with a 13-10 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders during an emotional Saturday night.
The last-minute victory was earned four days after the death of former Steelers great Franco Harris and one day after the 50th anniversary of the “Immaculate Reception,” when Harris caught a deflected pass and scored the game-winning touchdown during the final minute of a 1972 playoff game against the Raiders.
In his return after missing last week’s victory over the Carolina Panthers because of a concussion, Pickett was 26 of 39 for 244 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
Najee Harris had 53 yards rushing on 16 carries for Pittsburgh (7-8), while Pat Freiermuth had seven catches for 66 yards.
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was 16 of 30 for 174 yards and a touchdown but threw three interceptions. Las Vegas (6-9) could be eliminated from playoff consideration as early as Monday.
On a frigid night with temperatures hovering around the single digits, the Raiders went 72 yards on 14 plays on the opening drive of the game and scored on Carr’s 14-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Renfrow.
The Steelers’ Chris Boswell and the Raiders’ Daniel Carlson traded field goals in the second quarter as Las Vegas led 10-3 at halftime.
Boswell missed a 52-yard attempt in the third quarter, but made a 40-yard attempt with 9:47 remaining to get Pittsburgh within 10-6.
The Raiders struggled in the second half as Carr threw two interceptions and the offense gained a combined 30 yards over their first five drives after halftime. NFL leading rusher Josh Jacobs finished with 44 yards on 15 carries for Las Vegas.
On their final possession, which started with 2:55 remaining, the Steelers finally made it inside the red zone and scored on Pickett’s pass to Pickens that completed a 10-play, 76-yard drive.
The short-handed Raiders defense was without Chandler Jones because of a third-quarter elbow injury and lost linebacker Denzel Perryman with a shoulder injury in the fourth quarter.
One week after an improbable last-play touchdown for a victory over the New England Patriots, the Raiders’ hopes at another late comeback were dashed when Carr was intercepted by Cameron Sutton with 36 seconds remaining.
PACKERS 26, DOLPHINS 20: Aaron Rodgers completed 24 of 38 passes for 238 yards, a touchdown and an interception to lead the Green Bay Packers to a 26-20 comeback win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Green Bay (7-8) won its third consecutive game and kept its playoff hopes alive. The Packers need wins over Minnesota and Detroit at home the final two weeks and some help to sneak into the NFC playoffs.
The Dolphins (8-7) dropped their fourth in a row but can still clinch a playoff berth as early as next week if they were to beat New England and if the New York Jets lose to the Seattle Seahawks.
Jaire Alexander, De’Vondre Campbell and Rasul Douglas each had fourth-quarter interceptions of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to help the Packers put the game away.
Tagovailoa threw a career-high three interceptions in a game for the second time, matching his output in a 56-26 loss at Buffalo in the final game of the 2020 season.
Alexander’s interception came with 13:59 left in the fourth and the game tied at 20. Tagovailoa, who completed 16 of 25 passes for 310 yards and one touchdown, overthrew Tyreek Hill on a slant and the ball went right to Alexander, who returned it to the Dolphins’ 14. The turnover led to a go-ahead, 28-yard field goal by Mason Crosby.
The Dolphins drove into Packers’ territory on their ensuing possession. But Campbell picked off a Tagovailoa pass intended for running back Raheem Mostert and returned it to the Packers’ 36. This led to another Green Bay field goal.
On the second play of Miami’s final drive, Tagovailoa again misfired as Douglas came up with the interception and took a knee. Rodgers then ran out the clock.
The pivotal moment in the game came when Mostert fumbled at midfield. Green Bay’s Jarran Reed recovered with two minutes left in the first half and Miami leading 20-10.
The Packers ended the half with Crosby’s 46-yard field goal and opened the second half with a touchdown drive (AJ Dillon’s 1-yard touchdown run) to tie the game at 20.
Miami’s Jaylen Waddle had five catches for 143 yards, including an 84-yard touchdown in the first quarter. The Packers responded with a 10-play scoring drive ending in Marcedes Lewis’ 1-yard touchdown that tied the game 10-10.