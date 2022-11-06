CHARGERS 20, FALCONS 17: ATLANTA — Kicker Cameron Dicker made a 37-yard field goal to lift the Chargers to a bizarre 20-17 victory over the Falcons on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The field goal came after the Falcons caused a fumble, recovered it and then fumbled it back to the Chargers in the final minute.
On the next play, a first-and-10 from the Falcons’ 43, wide receiver Joshua Palmer ran away from cornerback Cornell Armstrong for a 22-yard gain. Two plays later, Dicker booted the game-winner.
The Chargers improved to 5-3. The Falcons dropped to 4-5.
Dolphins 35, BEARS 32: CHICAGO — The Dolphins’ Week 9 road game against the Chicago Bears followed a similar script as last week’s win over the Detroit Lions for much of the afternoon.
The Dolphins offense was explosive and efficient as it scored four touchdowns on its first five drives. The Dolphins defense struggled to stop the opposing offense, this time against quarterback Justin Fields and his NFL-record 178 rushing yards, until two keys stops late.
Fields’ fourth-down pass to wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown was dropped with under a minute remaining, preserving a 35-32 win for the Dolphins, their third straight victory.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed 21 of 30 passes for 302 yards and threw three touchdowns for the second straight game.
Wide receiver Tyreek Hill caught seven passes for 143 yards and a touchdown. He has now recorded the most receiving yards in the first nine games of a season and remains on pace for 2,000 receiving yards, which has never been accomplished in league history.
BENGALS 42, PANTHERS 21: CINCINNATI - All week the Panthers talked about how their season-long goals were still obtainable.
Carolina can still win the NFC South, but after a 42-21 rout courtesy of the Cincinnati Bengals, there is not much reason to believe the Panthers will.
The Bengals bullied Carolina on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. Joe Burrow quarterbacked a clean game, throwing one pinpoint pass after another while running back Joe Mixon ran wherever he liked all afternoon.
Mixon pillaged a once stout Carolina rushing defense. By halftime, Mixon accumulated 113 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries. His 7.5-yard per carry average reads as bad as it looked. Already leading 28-0, Mixon caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from Burrow with 11 seconds remaining in the first half.
The game should’ve ended there. Mixon finished with 212 total yards on 26 touches and a franchise-record five touchdowns. Cincinnati ran for 244 yards on 37 carries.
Mixon’s yardage total at halftime was five times more than the Panthers’ 17 net yards gained. The Bengals had more points than Carolina had yards. The Bengals ran more plays (45) than the Panthers had total yards. The Panthers had more penalty yards (30) than total yards. Carolina was allowing an average of 127 rush yards per game going into Sunday. By halftime, Mixon outgained that average by nearly 30 yards.
The Panthers have lost four of their past six games and two straight. The team’s season is on the line next week when the Falcons visit Bank of America Stadium on Thursday night.
LIONS 15, PACKERS 9: DETROIT — Despite the defense carrying the Detroit Lions all afternoon, coach Dan Campbell put his trust in his offense to get the job done in the closing minutes against the Green Bay Packers.
But when the offense fell short of sealing the deal, the defense came up with a stop anyway, keeping the Packers out of the end zone in the closing seconds to preserve a 15-9 win over the division rival at Ford Field on Sunday, snapping a five-game losing streak.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' final pass, intended for Sammy Watkins in the end zone, sailed over the receiver's head, giving the Lions (2-6) the much-needed victory.
PATRIOTS 26, COLTS 3: FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The days of Tom Brady and Peyton Manning dueling in regular-season instant classics never felt so distant.
The latest edition of Pats-Colts was sloppy, a field goal festival marred by uninspired quarterback play and injured offensive lines. Special teams delivered the top highlight. For a time Sunday, there were more negative plays than completed forward passes.
But as they have so often in this rivalry, the Patriots pulled away. And for a team working to rejuvenate its second-year quarterback and establish an offensive identity, an ugly win would do.
The Pats collected nine sacks in a 26-3 rout of Indianapolis that now leads into a well-timed bye week. Edge rushers Matt Judon and Josh Uche nabbed three sacks apiece, while cornerback Jonathan Jones blocked a second-quarter punt and scored on a deflected pick-six in the final minutes. Defensively, the Patriots became the third team since at least 1991 to hold an opponent to 0-of-14 or worse on third down.
The Pats (5-4) also moved above .500 for the first time this season, despite Mac Jones going 20-of-30 for 147 yards and a touchdown. Jones did, however, end a personal streak of six straight games with an interception and overcame steady pressure that allowed four sacks. Patriots left guard Cole Strange was benched again for Isaiah Wynn and longtime reserve Yodny Cajuste started at right tackle.
JETS 20, BILLS 17: EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — After last week’s five-point disappointing loss to the Patriots, the Jets were hoping to head into next week’s bye on a positive note.
But Gang Green would have to defeat a Buffalo Bills team that many experts consider the best team in the NFL at the halfway point of the year.
The Jets were 12.5-point home underdogs in Sunday’s affair, but someone forgot to tell the team that.
Jets (6-3) upset the Bills (6-2) 20-17 on a cloudy, off-and-on rainy 75-degree day at MetLife Stadium in front of a sellout crowd.
After throwing three interceptions against the Patriots, Zach Wilson had an efficient day as he completed 18 of 25 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown.
Gang Green’s rushing attack also played a huge role in the victory as the team registered 174 yards on the ground. Michael Carter led the way with 76 yards and a touchdown run.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who is considered one of the favorites for the MVP, struggled against the Jets defense. He completed 18 of 34 passes for 205 yards and two interceptions. The Jets defense also sacked Allen five times.
VIKINGS 20, COMMANDERS 17: LANDOVER, Md. — Greg Joseph kicked a 28-yard field goal with 12 seconds left to give the Vikings a 20-17 win over the Washington Commanders Sunday. The Vikings won their sixth game in a row to improve to 7-1.
The Vikings trailed 17-7 early in the fourth quarter, but were able to capitalize on a Taylor Heinicke mistake to turn the game around.
Harrison Smith intercepted an overthrown Heinicke pass with about eight minutes left and returned it to the 12-yard line. Two plays later, Kirk Cousins hit Dalvin Cook with 12-yard touchdown pass and the game was tied 17-17.
After another defensive stop, the Vikings drove 42 yards in the 15 plays for the winning field goal, which Joseph ended up kicking twice after a Washington penalty on his first successful kick extended the drive.
New Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson, acquired Tuesday at the trade deadline, led the team with nine receptions, for 70 yards. Jefferson had his fifth 100-yard game of the season, gaining 115 on seven catches.
In his first game in Washington as the opposing quarterback, Cousins was 22 of 40 for 265 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
JAGUARS 27, RAIDERS 20: JACKSONVILLE - The Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off one of the biggest comebacks in franchise history Sunday, erasing a 17-0 deficit to beat the Las Vegas Raiders at home, 27-20.
It was a reversal of fortune for a team that has previously raced out to early leads before blowing games late. “Learning to win” games has been a consistent theme for the Jaguars, a team with six losses this season that have all come by one score.
After leading the Jaguars into field goal range late in the second quarter, Trevor Lawrence spiked to stop the clock. That was nearly his last incompletion of the day, as Lawrence finished the second half with 15 completions on 16 attempts, leading the team on back-to-back touchdown drives on the first two possessions of the second half.
Lawrence finished with 235 passing yards, one touchdown, and (most importantly) no interceptions against the Raiders.
Travis Etienne, who finished with 109 rushing yards and two touchdowns, put in another stellar performance too