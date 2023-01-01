FALCONS 20, CARDINALS 19: ATLANTA — With both teams eliminated from the playoffs and playing for pride, the Falcons needed a last-second field goal to defeat the Cardinals, 20-19, on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Younghoe Koo’s 21-yard field goal lifted the Falcons to victory and helped to improve their record to 6-10. The Cardinals dropped to 4-12.
The Cardinals were playing with backup quarterback David Blough. Falcons rookie Desmond Ridder led the team on the game-winning touchdown drive after the Cardinals took the lead with 4:57 to play.
Falcons running backs Tyler Allgeier and Cordarelle Patterson helped to lead the charge. Allgeier rushed 20 times for 83 yards, and Patterson had nine carries for 42 yards. Both players scored a touchdown.
Blough, a veteran with five career starts, was signed off the Vikings’ practice squad Dec. 12 and took over at quarterback for the Cardinals. Trace McSorley started their previous game, against Tampa Bay a week earlier.
The Cardinals had hoped to get quarterback Colt McCoy back, but he showed more concussion symptoms late last week. Starting quarterback Kyler Murray sustained a knee injury Dec. 12 and is out for the rest of the season.
BUCCANEERS 30, PANTHERS 24: TAMPA, Fla. — Something had been missing from the Bucs offense this season.
It was the connection between Tom Brady and receiver Mike Evans.
Memo to the rest of the NFL: that lethal passing combination is back, and so are the Bucs in the postseason.
Evans caught 10 passes for 207 yards and three touchdowns, helping the Bucs overcome an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Panthers, 30-24, and successfully defend their NFC South championship.
Evans got behind the Panthers defense for touchdown receptions of 63, 57 and 30 yards from Brady, who passed for a season-high 432 yards and ran for a score.
Prior to Sunday, Evans had only three touchdown receptions all season and none since Week 4.
Brady’s final TD strike to Evans capped a 92-yard drive in eight plays and gave the Bucs their first lead with 6:47 remaining in the game.
Carolina got the ball back needing a field goal to tie. But outside linebacker Anthony Nelson sacked Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold, stripping him of the ball, which was recovered by Vita Vea.
On the next play, Leonard Fournette appeared to score on a 6-yard run, but the replay reversed the call and put the ball on the Carolina 1-yard line. It allowed the Bucs to run the clock down to the two-minute warning.
Brady sneaked across for a 1-yard TD. Chants of Bra-dy, Bra-dy, Bra-dy thundered across Raymond James Stadium.
The Panthers added a 49-yard field goal by Eddie Pineiro but rookie Cade Otton recovered the onside kick with 58 seconds remaining.
The Bucs dug a hole for themselves, trailing 14-0 late in the second quarter.
Carolina came out firing to start the game, with Darnold tossing touchdown passes to Tommy Tremble and D.J. Moore.
CHIEFS 27, BRONCOS 24: KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A see-saw battle broke out between the Chiefs and Denver Broncos during Sunday’s game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
The game featured four lead changes, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed made sure the Chiefs wouldn’t lose this one.
Mahomes passed for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, while Sneed came up with an interception to help give the Chiefs a 27-24 win and a sweep of the annual two-game series.
Mahomes finished the game completing 29 of 42 passes for 328 yards and three touchdowns with an interception for a 106.1 passer rating. He also improved to an 11-0 career mark over the Broncos.
While Sunday’s win extended the Chiefs’ winning streak over the Broncos to 15 straight games, history has shown nothing is easy between these AFC West rivals.
The Chiefs’ offense was out of sync to start the third quarter, punting on their first three possession of the second half. Kansas City also finished the game converting two of nine third-down attempts (22%).
Denver took advantage of the Chiefs’ stalled offense and took a 17-13 lead when quarterback Russell Wilson connected with tight end Albert Okwuegbunam for a 25-yard touchdown.
Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense woke up early in the fourth quarter when Mahomes connected with tight end Blake Bell on a 17-yard touchdown pass to give the Chiefs a 20-17 lead. Sneed stepped up on the Broncos’ ensuing possession with an interception of Wilson to set up the Chiefs at Denver’s 17-yard line.
The Chiefs improved to 13-3, their fifth such record in franchise history. The previous times the Chiefs recorded 13 or more wins in a single season: 2020, 2003, 1997 and 1995.
PATRIOTS 23, DOLPHINS 21: FOXBORO, Mass. — Sometime late in the second quarter Sunday, or maybe it was early in the third, Gillette Stadium settled into a state of football stasis.
Two offenses played to stay on-schedule instead of striking fast. Two defenses played to protect their glaring holes at cornerback instead of attacking. The score was close, and the crowd quiet.
Then, the strongest winter force in New England, not a snowstorm, or a nor’easter, shattered it.
Trailing 14-10, the Patriots defense jumped Miami for a pick-six late in the third quarter. Kyle Dugger intercepted Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and weaved 39 yards, shaking the stadium as he fell across the goal line. Next, Jonathan Jones, the Pats’ only healthy outside corner on the active roster, intercepted Bridgewater’s replacement, Skylar Thompson, to kill another drive.
Soon enough, the Patriots offense caught up. Jakobi Meyers snatched a 1-yard touchdown pass at 4:37 left, needed insurance in a game that survived a late Miami score and kept the team’s playoff hopes alive.
The Patriots continued to march toward the AFC’s final wild-card berth with a 23-21 win over the Dolphins, their first in the division series since Sept. 2020. The Pats (8-8) will clinch a postseason spot if they win at Buffalo next weekend. Mac Jones went 20-of-33 passing for 203 yards, two touchdowns and zero picks, unbothered by Miami’s blitz pressure but undone by his offense’s still frequent breakdowns.
Dolphins wide receivers Tyreek Hill (55 yards) and Jaylen Waddle (52), the NFL’s most dangerous duo, were held to 107 total receiving despite occasionally facing defensive backs who made their Patriots debuts Sunday. Along with veterans Jonathan Jones and Myles Bryant, the Patriots deployed practice-squad members Tae Hayes and Quandre Mosely at cornerback, and teamed them with the league’s deepest safety group.
Against that group, Bridgewater (12 of 19, 161 yards, TD, INT) and Thompson (12 of 21, 104 yards, TD, INT) went a combined 24 of 40 for 265 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.
LIONS 41, BEARS 10: DETROIT — The Detroit Lions didn't have control of their playoff destiny entering Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears, ceding that opportunity in last week's loss to the Carolina Panthers. All the Lions could do is handle their own business and hope for a little help.
To their credit, they took care of the first part of that equation emphatically.
Behind an impressive defensive effort — fueled by a trio of rookie defensive linemen — paired with a relentless offensive attack, the Lions steamrolled the Bears at Ford Field, 41-10.
James Houston, Aidan Hutchinson and Josh Paschal combined for 5.5 sacks, an interception and a forced and recovered fumble. Meanwhile, quarterback Jared Goff threw for three scores and Detroit racked up 264 yards and two touchdowns on the ground in the victory.
With the win, the Lions moved to 8-8 on the season and kept the team's playoff hopes alive heading into next week's season finale against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.
The Lions did get some help early Sunday, jumping the Washington Commanders in the standings after they fell to the Cleveland Browns. The result from the Seahawks game against the New York Jets was still pending at the time of publication.
The coming blowout certainly wasn't foreshadowed by a competitive first quarter.
Behind the mobility of dual-threat quarterback Justin Fields, and a miscommunication in the Lions secondary, the Bears jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead, driving 70 yards on nine plays with the game's opening possession.
Fields finished the opening quarter with 105 rushing yards on five rushes, marking the third time he's topped the century mark this season. But that was largely the extent of the damage he did with his feet, finishing with 132 yards rushing.
GIANTS 38, COLTS 10: EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Daniel Jones has the Giants back in the dance.
Sunday’s 38-10 blowout of the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium, led by four Jones touchdowns, clinched the Giants’ first playoff berth since 2016.
The home crowd chanted “Daniel Jones!” in the fourth quarter and gave their quarterback a standing ovation when coach Brian Daboll put in backup Tyrod Taylor for a Jones curtain call with 7:30 remaining.
Jones finished the game with 19-of-24 passing for 177 yards and two TDs, plus 11 carries for 91 yards and two more TDs.
That performance came after NFL Network had reported Sunday morning that the Giants definitely want Jones and Saquon Barkley back next season.
Daboll then got a Gatorade bath as the clock wound down from edge Jihad Ward and safety Julian Love. The coach then proceeded to pump up the crowd.
The Giants (9-6-1) are locked into the NFC’s six seed, the second of three wild cards. And they will open the postseason on the road against either the Minnesota Vikings or San Francisco 49ers after next weekend’s season finale at the Philadelphia Eagles.
On Sunday, Landon Collins’ 52-yard interception return for a TD in the second quarter buried the Colts in a 24-3 hole even before halftime. Kayvon Thibodeaux knocked Colts starting QB Nick Foles out of the game with a rib injury on a second-quarter sack.
Thibodeaux did snow angels on the turf next to an ailing Foles and formed his hands in a ‘go to sleep’ sign on the sidelines as Foles limped off and the Colts wilted.
BROWNS 24, COMMANDERS 10: LANDOVER, Md — The Browns defeated the Commanders, 24-10, on Sunday at FedEx Field behind a season-best performance from Deshaun Watson.
Watson shined in the second half with three touchdowns and completed 9 of 18 pass attempts for 169 yards and no interceptions in the game, showcasing some of the strides the Browns were confident he'd be able to take after his four starts, the last two of which were played in frigid, wintry conditions that made it difficult to generate much pass production.
With the playoffs no longer possible for the Browns, Cleveland's top priority to close the season was to see some improvement from the Waston-led offense, which had entered Sunday without a multi-touchdown performance since Watson returned in Week 13.
That finally changed in Washington.
After a slow first half where the offense picked up just five first downs and totaled 23 passing yards, the Browns found the end zone on their first drive of the third quarter with a 46-yard touchdown from Watson to WR Amari Cooper to take a 10-7 lead. The momentum continued to build for Watson, who found the end zone again on the next drive on a 13-yard touchdown pass from Watson to WR Donovan Peoples-Jones.
Watson made it three straight drives with a touchdown when he connected with Cooper again for a 33-yard touchdown pass on the next drive, extending the Browns' lead to 24-10.
The defense also shined, too, and intercepted Commanders QB Carson Wentz twice on the first three drives of the game. CB Denzel Ward intercepted Wentz first, and S Grant Delpit added two interceptions. The Browns have totaled 11 takeaways in their last five games.
DE Myles Garrett also inched closer to breaking the Browns' single-season sack record, which he set himself last season with 16 sacks. Garrett, a 2022 Pro Bowler, tallied 1.5 sacks in the game, bringing his season total to 15 sacks.
Cooper's two touchdowns also brought him to nine on the season, which gave him the most receiving touchdowns by a Browns wide receiver since Josh Gordon caught nine in 2013.
PACKERS 41, VIKINGS 17: GREEN BAY – The Packers stayed alive in the NFC playoff chase with a 41-17 blowout of the Vikings on Sunday at Lambeau Field, and Green Bay now controls its postseason fate.
Coupled with Washington's loss earlier in the day to Cleveland, the Packers need to finish 9-8 to earn the No. 7 seed in the NFC and need no more help. With four straight wins, Green Bay is now 8-8 and hosts Detroit, also 8-8, next week in the regular-season finale. The date/time of that game remains TBA.
The Vikings, winners of the NFC North, fell to 12-4 and is still fighting for playoff seeding.
The Packers got their scoring started with Keisean Nixon's 105-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and seemingly never let up.
Green Bay's defense, after stopping Minnesota in goal-to-go from the 1-yard line following a blocked punt to force a field goal, generated four takeaways against Vikings Kirk Cousins – three interceptions and one fumble.
Darnell Savage's interception off a deflection was returned for a touchdown for Green Bay's second score of the game. Adrian Amos also had a deflected pick and Rudy Ford intercepted a deep ball in the fourth quarter. Kenny Clark also had a sack-fumble that snuffed out a Vikings drive in the third period.
The Packers scored a total of 28 points off the turnovers, most in a game for Green Bay since 2005, and they led 41-3 before Minnesota scored twice late in the game.
For the Packers, Aaron Rodgers was 15-of-24 for 159 yards with one TD and a 95.7 passer rating before Jordan Love took over in relief. Allen Lazard had five catches for 59 yards, and Robert Tonyan had three grabs for 52 yards, including a 24-yard TD.
Aaron Jones had 111 yards on 14 carries to go over 1,000 rushing yards on the season, while AJ Dillon had 12 carries for 41 yards and a TD, his fifth straight game with a touchdown.
For the Vikings, Cousins was 18-of-31 for 205 yards with one TD, three INT and a 49.2 rating before being replaced late by Nick Mullens. Jailen Nailor had three catches for 89 yards, including a 47-yard TD. T.J. Hockenson and WR K.J. Osborn each had seven catches for 59 yards, with Osborn getting a TD.
Leading receiver Justin Jefferson was held to just one catch for 15 yards.
Alexander Mattison had eight carries for 38 yards, Cousins added 37 yards on three scrambles, and Dalvin Cook had just 27 yards on nine carries.
SEAHAWKS 23, JETS 6: The Seahawks kept their playoff hopes alive with a 23-6 win over the Jets on Sunday, a victory that saw Geno Smith improve to 3-0 against his former teams this season.
While Smith was efficient, throwing a pair of touchdown passes without a turnover, it was Seattle's defense that led the way as the Seahawks improved to 8-8 to stay in the hunt for an NFC wild card berth.
For the Seahawks to make the playoffs, they'll need to beat the Rams at home next week while also getting some help from the Lions, who would need to beat Green Bay or tie the Packers for the Seahawks to get in.
An improving Seahawks defense played one of its best games of the year.
The Seahawks have shown signs of improvement on defense of late despite losses to the 49ers and Chiefs, and on Sunday that unit continued trending in the right direction, putting up a dominant effort.
Quandre Diggs set the tone with an interception on New York's opening possession, his third of the season, which made him the only player in the NFL with three or more interceptions in each of the past six seasons. The Seahawks, who had gone three straight games without a takeaway, added two more on a Darrell Taylor strip sack and a Michael Jackson interception, and they held the Jets out of the end zone all afternoon long, with New York managing just a pair of field goals.
The Seahawks held the Jets to 279 total yards—Seattle's second straight game keeping a team under 300 yards—and limited the Jets to a 4 for 13 conversion rate on third down, and an 0 for 2 rate on fourth down.
CHARGERS 31, RAMS 10: INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Justin Herbert threw two touchdown passes in the second half after Austin Ekeler ran for two scores in the first, and the playoff-bound Chargers defeated the Rams, 31-10, on Sunday at SoFi Stadium for their fourth consecutive victory in only the 13th game between the teams since 1970.
The Chargers improved to 10-6 with their regular-season finale next weekend against the Broncos in Denver. The Rams (5-11) will miss the playoffs one season after winning the Super Bowl. They complete their season with a road game against the Seattle Seahawks next weekend.
The Chargers were determined to establish their running game in the early going, and it worked wonders as Ekeler scored on runs of 10 and 72 yards in the first half, giving him a career-high 13 rushing touchdowns this season. The Chargers built a 17-10 lead while compiling 133 yards in the first half.
Ekeler had 102 yards on six carries by halftime, and finished with 122 yards on 10 carries.
The Rams weren’t bashful about running, either. Cam Akers had 97 yards on 13 carries in the first half. Akers’ 42-yard run set up Matt Gay’s 23-yard field goal with 1:09 left in the first quarter, giving the Rams a 3-0 lead. They were the first first-quarter points the Chargers gave up in five games.
Akers finished with 123 yards on 19 carries.
The Chargers countered with Ekeler’s touchdown runs of 10 and 72 yards and Cameron Dicker’s 40-yard field goal in the second quarter. Malcolm Brown scored the Rams’ lone touchdown on a 23-yard run that cut the Chargers’ lead to 14-10 with 4:09 remaining in the half.
Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Gerald Everett was the Chargers’ first third-quarter touchdown since their victory over the Cleveland Browns in Week 5. It also extended their lead to 24-10. Herbert also threw a 3-yard touchdown to Donald Parham Jr. that made it 31-10 in the fourth.