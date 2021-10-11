Elijah Nicholson had a heavy workload and Freddy Lynch got to take part of the night off this past Friday. Both players put up some big numbers in helping lead their teams to victories, and for their efforts Nicholson is this week's East Texas Offensive Player of the Week while Lynch earned Defensive Player of the Week honors.
Nicholson carried 34 times for 233 yards and a touchdown and also caught one pass for 23 yards in the Bobcats' 37-21 win over Whitehouse. The win snapped a 21-game losing streak for the Bobcats, and gave head coach Josh Strickland - a former Bobcat - his first career head coaching victory.
Hallsville improves to 1-5 overall and 1-2 in the district heading into Friday's game at Mount Pleasant.
Nicholson has carried 126 times for 802 yards and seven touchdowns to go along with 20 catches for 374 yards and five more scores this season. He's averaging 196 total yards per outing.
Lynch, meanwhile, played just a couple of series in the second half against Center as No. 1 ranked Carthage rolled to a 64-18 win over the Roughriders.
In just a little more than 24 minutes of action, Lynch still managed to rack up eight tackles, three sacks, three tackles for loss, two quarterback pressures and a defensive score.
The Bulldogs, after giving up 24 points in the season opener, have allowed just 45 points since then on the way to a 5-0 record (1-0 in district play).
Carthage will host Jasper on Friday.