From Staff Reports
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The National Junior College Athletic Association on Friday released a plan of action for the fall and winter sports season in response to COVID-19.
The NJCAA National Office, along with the NJCAA Health and Safety Council, has also issued a list of safety protocol recommendations for member colleges during regular season competition and championship events.
The NJCAA will proceed with fall championship sports beginning practice and competition as planned. For the following sports, the start date for practice will be Aug. 1, and the first competition date will be Aug. 20. Fall sports include cross country, football, half marathon, soccer, tennis and court volleyball.
Kilgore College is scheduled to open the 2020 season at home on Aug. 22 against rival Tyler. Panola College competes in volleyball.
To allow member colleges adequate time for proper health and safety precautions as student-athletes return to campus, the NJCAA will condense the fall non-championship season for the following sports of baseball, beach volleyball, golf, lacrosse, tennis and softball.
Kilgore College typically plays a fall softball schedule, and Panola College plays a fall baseball schedule.
All fall non-championship sports will be permitted to begin fall practice starting Aug. 31. Fall competition will be permitted to begin starting Sept. 5, concluding Oct. 31.
The NJCAA National Office and Board of Regents have carefully considered the winter 2020-21 sports season. With growing uncertainty and the possibility of a second wave of COVID-19 later this year, the following changes have been made:
The 2020-21 NJCAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball seasons will be permitted to begin practice starting Sept. 14. Competition will be permitted to begin starting Oct. 16. All member colleges are encouraged to adjust schedules as needed to limit competition between the Thanksgiving holiday and Jan. 1, 2021.
At this time, the NJCAA will proceed with spring championship sports beginning practice and competition as planned. As the spring season approaches, the NJCAA National Office will provide additional guidance on any possible changes as necessary.
For the 2020-21 academic year, NJCAA member schools will be permitted to open dorms to all student-athletes (fall, winter, spring sports) beginning July 18, 2020. The accelerated move-in date will allow member colleges to institute a 14-day quarantine period for student-athletes and implement extra safety precautions as necessary prior to the Aug. 1 start date for fall practice.
To implement social distancing, an extension will be allowed for tryout and audition durations and maximums for fall 2020 sports only. Fall 2020 tryouts and auditions may be held over a two-day period with no more than 10 prospective student-athletes participating at a time. Auditions may not exceed two hours per individual.