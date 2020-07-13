The vote to move NJCAA fall sports to the spring passed on Monday.
The votes means football, volleyball, soccer and the beginning of basketball will move to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
There are 54 schools that play football out of the 512 schools. The NJCAA governs junior colleges throughout the nation with the exception of California, Alaska, Hawaii, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.
"This plan gives our student-athletes the best opportunity to have as much of a quality season in the spring for all sports, while also allowing some time and engagement when allowed by their individual institutions in the fall," Dr. Christopher J. Parker, NJCAA & CEO, said.
FOOTBALL
Kilgore College was originally scheduled to open the season at home on Aug. 22 against rival Tyler Junior College.
Teams will be permitted 60 consecutive calendar days for practices and scrimmages from Aug. 15-Nov. 15 with a maximum of three scrimmages against outside competition. Each scrimmage will be limited to one outside opponent.
For the spring championships season, practice will be permitted to begin on March 1. Competition will be permitted to begin starting March 25 with a maximum of eight games through May 22.
The NJCAA Football Championship will be held on June 3. No additional NJCAA Bowl Games will be permitted for the 2020-21 academic year.
VOLLEYBALL
Teams will be permitted 60 consecutive calendar days for practice and scrimmages from Aug. 15-Nov. 15 with a maximum of five scrimmage dates against outside competition. Each scrimmage will be limited to no more than two outside opponents.
For the spring championship season, practice will be permitted to begin Jan. 4, with competition permitted to begin starting on Jan. 22 and a maximum of 20 competition dates through March 20.
All region and/or district competition will be completed by April 3, and the NJCAA volleyball championships will be held April 8-10.
BASKETBALL
Practice will be permitted for 60 calendar days for practice and scrimmages from Sept. 15-Dec. 15, with a maximum of five scrimmage dates against outside competition. Each scrimmage will be limited to two outside opponents.
For the spring championship season, practice will be permitted to begin starting on Jan. 11, with competition permitted to begin starting on Jan.29 and a maximum of 22 games through March 27.
All region championship competition will be completed by April 3, district competition completed by April 10 and the NJCAA Men's and Women's Basketball Championships begin on April 19.
SOFTBALL
Practices will be permitted for 60 consecutive calendar days from Sept. 5-Nov. 15, with a maximum of seven scrimmage dates against outside competition.
For the spring championship season, practice may begin on Jan. 10, with competition permitted to begin on Jan. 22 and a maximum of 30 dates against outside competition.
The NJCAA Division I and Division II championships are set for May 26-29, with the Division III championship set for May 27-29.
BASEBALL
Practices will be permitted for 60 consecutive calendar days from Sept. 5-Nov. 15, with a maximum of 15 scrimmages against outside competition.
For the spring championship season, practice may begin on Jan.10 with competition permitted to begin on Jan.22 and a maximum of 56 games (not dates) against outside competition.
The NJCAA Division III World Series is set for May 29-June 3. The Division I and Division II World Series are set for May 29-June 4/5.