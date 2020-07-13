The vote to move NJCAA fall sports to the spring passed on Monday, Tyler Junior College athletic director Kevin Vest said.
The votes means football, volleyball, soccer and the beginning of basketball will move to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which will locally impact programs at Kilgore College and Panola College in addition to Tyler Junior College.
There are 54 schools that play football out of the 512 schools schools in the National Junior College Athletic Association. The NJCAA governs junior colleges throughout the nation with the exception of in California, Alaska, Hawaii, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.
"This plan gives our student-athletes the best opportunity to have as much of a quality season in the spring for all sports, while also allowing some time and engagement when allowed by their individual institutions in the fall," NJCAA President and CEO Christopher J. Parker said.
Under the NJCAA Presidential Advisory Council's proposal, football practice would begin on March 1, 2021, with games beginning on March 25. There would be a maximum of seven games allowed, with play wrapping up by May 15 and the NJCAA championship and bowl games beginning on June 3.
This fall, schools would be allowed to practice between Aug. 13 and Oct. 10, with two scrimmages allowed against outside competition if they feel it's safe.
The proposal would also shift the seasons for all other fall and winter sports.
Men and women's basketball would begin practice on Jan. 11, with its season starting on Jan. 29. A maximum 29-game regular season would end on March 27 and championships would begin on April 19. Volleyball, wrestling, track and swimming would all resume practice on Jan. 4.
On Thursday, the California Community College Athletic Association announced it will move all 24 of its sports, including football, to the spring season. Many sports will begin practicing in mid-January with competition beginning in February. The remaining sports will start practices in late March with events starting on April 10.