FRISCO — For the first time this season, the Carthage Bulldogs football team actually faced adversity — and it was serious adversity.
And it came at time when the season was in total jeopardy.
But in true Carthage fashion the Bulldogs showed why they truly have the heart of champions as both the defense and offense were able to overcome the adversity.
Junior running back LaRandion Dowden broke a tie game with a three-yard rushing touchdown with eight seconds remaining as Carthage was able to come back and punch their ticket to the 4A Division II state championship with an epic 42-35 victory over Glen Rose at the Ford Center at the Star on Friday.
Carthage Coach Scott Surratt had nothing but the utmost praise for Glen Rose.
“We knew how good they were going in,” Carthage Coach Scott Surratt said. “We saw the video all week and I had a lot of sleepless nights because I knew how good they were and I said they were the best team we’ll play. They gave us a lot of different looks that we haven’t seen and wore us down a little bit.”
Dowden — who missed the second half of last week’s win over Pleasant Grove as well as the first half against Glen Rose — made the most of his opportunities as the junior ran 43 yards on eight carries including both of Carthage’s first downs.
Surratt made the call to his biggest and most physical running back in the second half and Dowden rewarded him.
“We needed a more physical back and he is that,” Surratt said. “He did a great job early and KD Matlock scored early with his touchdown. We don’t know what back is going to have a hot night and we don’t care either.”
Connor Cuff threw for 297 yards and three touchdowns while completing 15 of his 23 pass attempts including a fumble.
The Bulldogs uncharacteristically turned the ball four times in the game.
“Offensively I was very disappointed with how we ran the ball early,” Surratt said. “It don’t matter we kept playing and ran the ball very well late. That’s all that counts.”
Carthage (15-0) actually saw themselves trailing for the first time in 14 games and three quarters when Glen Rose was able to force a Bulldogs fumble and nine plays later scored on a 22-yard touchdown run by Braulio Silva that made the score 35-28 with 6:34 left in the game.
With their season on the line Cuff led a composed nine play 72-yard drive that was capped by a Dowden eight-yard touchdown run with 2:32 left in the game.
“Great character and great leadership by Cuff and our seniors,” Surratt said. “Offensively and we got the turnover and you saw Deiontae Marry get on it and it was a special finish.
“We haven’t played great at this place but we always finished so here we are again.”
After being forced to punt on their first offensive possession of the second half, the Tigers scored touchdowns on their next three offensive possessions. Glen Rose had the opportunity to take the lead but Glen Rose fumbled the football near midfield that Carthage lineman Marry was able to scoop up.
“We were fortunate on that turnover,” Surratt said. “We had a lot of turnovers that we shouldn’t of had but the good news is we are still playing. We fought until the last whistle and were very fortunate to win.”
The Bulldogs took over possession with 1:25 left in the game and they would successful go 51 yards on seven plays capped by Dowden’s touchdown run.
Carthage led Glen Rose 21-14 at the half.
Senior Keddrick Harper started the second half with a 72-yard kickoff return score the Bulldogs.
Carthage was without No. 1 receiver and Oregon State bound Montrel Hatten who tried to play but wasn’t able to because of an ankle injury.
In Hatten’s placed stepped in fellow senior Jakerrian Roquemore and he came through with his biggest game of the season and surpassed his season total in receiving yards on Friday alone.
Roquemore had six catches for 173 yards including a 48 and 80-yard touchdown reception.
“With Hatten out we knew that Roquemore had to step up,” Surratt said. “He did and I told what was going to happen and he’s so talented.”
Roquemore came into the game with 11 catches and 170 yards and one touchdown reception on the season.
Noah Paddie had four catches for 45 yards and Matlock had 40 yards receiving on two catches including a 28-yard touchdown reception.
Glen Rose (13-2) who defeated Monahans 62-14 to reach the state semis was led by their 1-2 punch of White and Braulio Silva.
White rushed for 158 yards — the most Carthage has allowed to a single rusher all season — on 33 carries including three rushing touchdowns. White also completed 10 of his 16 pass attempts for 107 yards. Silva rushed for 147 yards and two scores on 17 carries.
White and Silva accounted for all 50 carries for the Tigers.
Surratt told his team to make this trip to the Star a memorable one and his team sure did.
“The last thing I told them in practice is 48 minutes and a lifetime to remember,” Surratt said. “It’s not 45 minutes, it’s not 46 minutes and that’s what we did. We played 48 minutes and everyone will remember this forever.
“We need to go finish the job next week and it’s going to be very hard against Wimberley.”
Wimberley (15-0) defeated Cuero 42-36 in the other 4A D-II semifinal.
The two 15-0 squads will face off next Friday at 11 a.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
This will be Carthage’s ninth state title game appearance under Surratt who holds a perfect 8-0 record in state title games.