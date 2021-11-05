CARTHAGE — For the fifth-straight season, the Carthage Bulldogs football team had a chance clinch another perfect regular season — and do so on Senior Night to boot.
Facing last-place Shepherd, the Bulldogs had no trouble whatsoever. Carthage easily dispatched of Shepherd 56-0 in both teams’ regular season finale Friday night at Bulldog Stadium.
The Bulldogs scored touchdowns in four different ways — passing, rushing, interception return and punt return.
Junior quarterback Connor Cuff threw for 185 yards and tied his season-high in touchdown passes with four and did so in just one half of play.
“I think we just came out and executed and spread the ball around to all of our athletes,” Cuff said. “We got to prepare for the playoffs. It kind of was the game plan to spread the ball around.”
Cuff hit four different receivers for scores in a game that featured a running clock the entire second half.
Senior Javarian Roquemore scored the first touchdown on the game with a 35-yard touchdown run, and on the next possession Cuff hit senior Braeden Wade for a seven-yard touchdown reception.
Brandon King intercepted Shepherd quarterback HD Green and returned the interception 36 yards for a score that made it 21-0 in favor of Carthage with 1:33 left in the first quarter.
Carthage scored four more touchdowns in the second quarter as Cuff found different receivers and they in turn found pay dirt.
The Bulldogs led the Pirates 49-0 going into halftime.
“It was real special, the last time playing at home,” Carthage senior linebacker and University of Oklahoma commit Kip Lewis said. “I’ll always be able to call this my home, and I’m just really glad I got to spend it with my guys.”
Kadadriane Bell had a 30-yard touchdown reception, Noah Paddie a 14-yard touchdown reception and Anthony Riggans an 18-yard touchdown reception.
Montrel Hatten had a 52-yard punt return for a score in the game.
Carthage (9-0 overall, 5-0 District 10-4A Division I) outscored their five district opponents a combined 237-35 this season.
Against Shepherd, Carthage allowed just 20 yards of total offense in the first half and held the Pirates to a single first down.
Facing a Shepherd team that was clearly unmatched, Carthage wanted to be extra sharp heading into the playoffs.
Shepherd (2-8, 0-5) didn’t attempt a single pass in the second half and were content getting this one over with.
Before Carthage gets ready for next week’s playoffs, head coach Scott Surratt took a moment to praise everyone associated with the football team for being a part of this five-year run of undefeated regular season.
“First of all, I have to start with my coaches, I got the best in the country,” Surratt said. “It goes with the players trusting us and trusting the plans that we put in and them going out and performing well on Friday night.”
Junior Todd Register scored the lone score of the second half with a one-yard touchdown run.
Once the final horn sounded, Carthage celebrated with each other. But now they are focused on the postseason.
“The past really don’t matter anymore,” Cuff said of the regular season. “We just have to prepare for the future. This regular season has flown by.”
Carthage will face Gatesville in a first round 4A D-II matchup next Friday, Nov. 12, at Athens High School. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m.
Gatesville (4-6) defeated Jarrell 49-30 in their regular season finale.
The Hornets were the fourth-place finisher in District 9-4A D-II.
“It’s got to be your favorite time of the year,” Surratt said of the postseason. “You can’t overlook anybody, because if you do you get to watch them play the next week and you sit at home.
“Our focus is on us getting better daily and I think we are. We’ll see if we can perform very well next Friday, and I think we will.”