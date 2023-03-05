Jamal Shead capped a 16-point performance with a game-winning jumper at the buzzer as visiting No. 1 Houston came from behind to beat Memphis 67-65 on Sunday in the regular-season finale for the American Athletic Conference’s top two teams.
The Cougars (29-2, 17-1 AAC) have won 11 straight games and will be the top seed in the AAC Tournament in Fort Worth, Texas. Memphis (23-8, 13-5 AAC) is slotted in the No. 2 spot. Both have byes in the first round and will start play on Friday.
Memphis trailed by nine points at halftime, then by 12 when Houston’s Jarace Walker started the second half with a 3-pointer. But the Tigers surged to a 48-47 lead with 13:35 to go in the half following a 3-point barrage led by Kendric Davis and Chandler Lawson. Walker’s jumper from beyond the arc with 6:16 to play got the Cougars back on track and Marcus Sasser’s 3-pointer with 4:17 left put the Cougars back on top. Two free throws by Sasser with 3:49 to play capped a 10-0 Cougars run and produced a 61-56 advantage.
A 3-pointer by Davis tied the game a 63-63 with 2:02 to play. Shead then hit a jumper with 1:13 left to put Houston in front. Memphis tied the game again at 65 with Davis’ layup with 8 seconds remaining. But that was too much time left on the clock, as Shead look the ball the length of the floor for the game-winning pullup jumper.
Tramon Mark added 16 points for Houston, with Sasser scoring 13 and Walker hitting 10.
Davis had 26 points for Memphis to lead all scorers while Chandler Lawson had 10 for the Tigers, who had a three-game winning streak snapped.
Mark’s second-chance jumper with 12:08 to play in the half gave the Cougars a 19-11 lead and a 3-pointer by Shead with 8:37 remaining stoke the margin to 11 points.
Memphis fought back to within 33-29 on Malcolm Dandridge’s dunk after a Williams steal and assist with 4:52 left before halftime, But Houston answered with 3-pointers from Emanuel Sharp and Mark on its next two possession and eventually took a 41-32 advantage to the break.
Mark led all scorers with 14 points before halftime, with Shead adding 10 as Houston outshot the Tigers 45.5 percent to 30.8 percent in the half. Davis paced the Tigers with 13 points in the half.
No. 24 Texas A&M 67, No. 2 Alabama 61
Wade Taylor IV scored a career-high 28 points to fuel No. 24 Texas A&M to a 67-61 win over No. 2 Alabama on Saturday in College Station, Texas.
Taylor made five free throws in the final three minutes, including two big ones after Andersson Garcia’s steal with the Aggies (23-8, 15-3) nursing a 61-59 lead. Tyrece Radford, who had 21 points, canned all four of his attempts from the charity stripe in the final 15 seconds to seal their fifth straight win overall against Alabama.
In losing for the seventh time in nine games at College Station, the Crimson Tide (26-5, 16-2) got 19 points and 10 rebounds from Brandon Miller before the freshman star fouled out in the final two minutes. Jahvon Quinerly had 12 points, while Noah Clowney scored 11 and added seven rebounds.
The top two seeds in the SEC tournament, Alabama and Texas A&M, will receive double-byes and not play until Friday.
No. 9 Texas 75, No. 3 Kansas 59
Sir’Jabari Rice scored 23 points and Tyrese Hunter added 20 as the Longhorns cruised past the Jayhawks.
Rice shot 9 of 14 from the field, including 2 of 6 from 3-point range, and grabbed seven rebounds as Texas (23-8, 12-6 Big 12) ended a two-game slide. The Longhorns’ 23 wins are already their most in a season since earning 24 when they reached the NCAA Tournament’s round-of-32 during the 2013-14 season.
Kansas (25-6, 13-5), which had already clinched the Big 12 regular-season title and the top seed in next week’s conference tournament, was led by Jalen Wilson’s 23 points and 10 rebounds.
Iowa State 73, No. 7 Baylor 58
Jaren Holmes had 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists and Tre King recorded 13 points and seven rebounds to lead the Cyclones to a stunning rout of the Bears in Big 12 play.
Gabe Kalscheur scored 12 points as the Cyclones (18-12, 9-9 Big 12) snapped a four-game losing streak and won for just the third time in 11 contests. Iowa State led for more than 35 1/2 minutes while beating the Bears by 15 points for the second time this season.
Adam Flagler scored 20 points and LJ Cryer added 13 for Baylor (22-9, 11-7), which lost for the third time in the past five games. Leading scorer Keyonte George (ankle) returned from a one-game absence but had just seven points on 3-of-10 shooting.
Oklahoma 74, No. 22 TCU 60
Tanner Groves had a season-high 23 points to lead the Sooners past the Horned Frogs in Norman, Okla.
Grant Sherfield added 20 points in the latest stunning win for the Sooners. Oklahoma (15-16, 5-13 Big 12) has won just four of its last 14 games, but all four victories have come over ranked opponents. The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for the Horned Frogs (20-11, 9-9) and kept them from finishing above .500 in conference play for the first time since 2001.
Mike Miles Jr. scored 17 points to lead TCU, while Damion Baugh finished with 13 points and eight rebounds. TCU will be the No. 6 seed in next weekend’s Big 12 tournament. The Sooners were already locked into the No. 10 spot.