TYLER - White Oak High School is home to the state’s top-ranked Class 3A volleyball team. The Ladynecks defended their ranking with Tuesday night’s 25-17, 25-16 and 25-22 UIL 3A Region II quarterfinal sweep of Tatum at Tyler Junior College’s Wagstaff Gymnasium.
White Oak has now swept its last two playoff opponents, with the other being Saturday’s 3-0 area round win against Quitman at Hawkins High School. The Ladynecks improved their season record to 38-2 on Tuesday, and qualified for this weekend’s Class 3A Region II tournament. They will face Gunter at Midlothian High School in Friday’s regional semifinal.
“I am so proud of them,” said White Oak head volleyball coach Carolee Musick. “They came out here ready to fight for this tonight.”
Tatum finished the 2021 high school volleyball season as a regional quarterfinalist. The Lady Eagles were 27-14 this year, and gave White Oak the necessary battle to prepare for its remaining playoff opponents.
“I think it prepares us very well,” Musick said of Tuesday’s opponent preparing her team for this weekend’s action. “Tatum’s a good team. They’re good every year. I think we did very well tonight to beat them in three.”
“It’s been a while since we’ve been this successful, so they’re learning on the run,” she added. “In order to win at this level and the levels that are in front of us, you've got to be able to hold your composure. People are going to push you some. I told them that being comfortable in those situations was key.”
Tatum challenged White Oak from the get-go, and jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the opening set. Kerrigan Biggs also scored early to give the Lady Eagles a 4-3 edge.
Moments later, Anna Iske’s kill cut Tatum’s advantage to 5-4, and Calee Carter’s kill gave White Oak its first lead of the night at 6-5. Carter finished with eight kills and five blocks, while Iske earned four kills and a pair of digs. That launched a run that ultimately led to a 17-7 advantage. Addison Clinkscales added a pair of kills during that stretch, and Carter contributed one as well.
After Tatum cut its deficit to 17-12, Lexi Baker earned a quartet of kills to help wrap up White Oak’s 25-17 first set win. Baker finished the match with 17 digs and 12 kills.
The second set began with Emma Nix’s kill, which gave White Oak the early 1-0 advantage. The Ladynecks’ winning ways continued when Carter added a trio of kills to make it a 9-5 game.
Tatum recorded four straight points to make it a 10-9 game. Aundrea Bradley recorded a pair of kills during that stretch, and Karly Stroud also recorded a point. But, White Oak ultimately pulled away with a 15-7 run to wrap up its 25-16 set two win. Clinkscales, Iske and Nix recorded late kills to score three of the Ladynecks’ final four points of the period.
The teams saved their best battle of the night for the third and final set. An early Bradley kill was a part of a 5-0 Tatum run that flipped an early 3-0 deficit to a 5-3 lead. Macy Brown added a kill to give the Lady Eagles a 21-19 lead and Kaylie Stroud’s kill made it a 22-20 game.
But, Baker earned her final two kills of the night to help White Oak overcome a late set deficit, and complete the match sweep with a 25-22 set three win.
Abby Sorenson had 30 asists and nine digs for Tatum. Bradley finished with eight kills, Macy Brown eight digs and seven kills, Biggs 12 kills, Makensi Greenwood eight digs, Kaylei Stroud nine digs and four kills and Summer Dancy-Vasquez 17 digs.