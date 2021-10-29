MADISONVILLE — The Carthage Bulldogs accomplished one of their goals on Friday night.
Carthage won yet another district title.
The Bulldogs scored on their first offensive drive and never looked back as Carthage blew out host Madisonville 54-3 in a District 10-4A Division II game at Mustang Stadium.
Carthage (8-0 overall, 4-0 District 10-4A D-II) scored touchdowns on five of their first six drives of the game en route to taking a 41-0 lead over Madisonville going into halftime.
The stouter than stout Bulldog defense put on another stellar performance, holding the Mustangs to only three first downs and 25 yards of total in the first half.
In the game, Carthage held Madisonville to only 43 yards of total offense in the game.
Madisonville (4-5, 2-2) was held to only 12 passing yards while a trio of Mustang passers attempted 11 passes, completing only one.
Offensively, Carthage was able to find success through the air and on the ground in this one.
Junior running back Zsema’D Williams rushed for 93 yards on only five carries, including three touchdowns. Williams had scores from 2, 21 and 64 yards all coming in the first half.
Noah Paddie had a one-yard touchdown run and a 43-yard reception for the Bulldogs.
Carthage Coach Scott Surratt sat all of his offensive starters in the second half, with the Bulldogs already having a 41-0 lead.
Viencint Cabada rushed for 80 yards and a score on only three carries in the first half, and Kydarius Matlock led the Bulldogs with 94 yards rushing, including a score on six carries, five of which came in the second half.
Bulldogs quarterback Connor Cuff threw for 114 yards and a touchdown while completing 9 of his 18 pass attempts. Braeden Wade and Anthony Riggans both had touchdown receptions for the Bulldogs.
Vladimir Morales scored the lone points for the Mustangs, kicking a 31-yard field goal in the third quarter.
Carthage will wrap up the regular season next Friday Nov. 5 when they host Shepherd. Kickoff at Bulldog Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m.
It will be Senior Night for the Bulldogs, with all the Senior Night festivities taking place before kickoff.