The area's state championship hopes are still alive thanks to the White Oak Ladynecks in Class 3A and Beckville Ladycats in Class 2A.
Both teams return to the court today in regional semifinal action, needing two more wins to punch their tickets to the UIL State Volleyball Tournament next week in Garland.
NOTES: The winner of this regional tournament will advance to next week's UIL State Tournament at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland. State semifinals are scheduled for 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Thursday, with the state title match on tap at 11 a.m. Saturday.
CLASS 3A
The No. 1 ranked Ladynecks (38-2) are set to battle Gunter (34-7) in a 5 p.m. Class 3A Region II semifinal at Midlothian High School. Boyd will meet Atlanta at 7 p.m. in the other semifinal, with the championship match set for 1 p.m. on Saturday back at Midlothian High School.
White Oak advanced to the regional tournament with a 3-0 win over Tatum on Tuesday. The Ladynecks opened the playoffs with a 3-1 win over West Rusk, and then swept Quitman in the area round.
Gunter earned its trip to the regional tournament with a sweep of Callisburg on Tuesday after knocking off Edgewood and Paradise in bi-district and area sweeps.
Atlanta has playoff wins over Mineola (3-1), Waskom (3-0) and Harmony (3-2), and Boyd earned its trip to the regional tournament with playoff wins over Life Oak (3-0), Rains (3-2) and Grandview (3-2).
CLASS 2A
Beckville (43-3) meets Leon (34-9) at 2 p.m. today at Longview's Lobo Coliseum in a Region III semifinal. Boles takes on Iola at 4 p.m. in the other semifinal, with the title match on tap at 2 p.m. Saturday back at Lobo Coliseum.
Beckville and Leon have both swept all three previous teams during their playoff journeys.
Beckville defeated Big Sandy, Alba-Golden and Cumby, and Leon has wins over Kerens, Lovelady and Centerville.
Boles swept Linden-Kildare and Overton and notched a 3-1 win over Detroit, and Iola swept past Cross Roads, Deweyville and Cayuga to reach the regional tournament.
NOTES: The winner of this regional tournament will advance to next week's UIL State Tournament at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland. State semifinals are scheduled for 3 and 5 p.m. on Wednesday, with the state title match on tap at 3 p.m. on Friday.