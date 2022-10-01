KILGORE - Special teams started and finished the scoring for Kilgore College here Saturday, and the KC defense put on a clinic all day long as the No. 15 ranked Rangers rolled to a 34-0 win over Cisco College in Southwest Junior College Football Conference action at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium.
The Rangers snapped a two-game losing skid this season, moving to 3-2 overall and 2-2 in the SWJCFC with the victory. The win also halted a four-game losing streak against Cisco, which drops to 2-2 and 0-3 with the loss.
Kilgore rushed for 200 yards on the day, with Donerio Davenport leading the way with 10 carries for 95 yards. L'Ravien Elia added 54 yards on four carries.
Cisco managed 20 total yards in the first half and 113 for the game, and a big chunk of that came on the opening drive of the second half when the Wranglers had back-to-back gains of 33 yards on a pass completion and 40 yards on a run.
The visitors moved to the KC 21 on that drive, but missed a field goal and didn't threaten again.
Kilgore wasted little time getting on the scoreboard when Ken'Daylon Wilson returned the game's opening kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown and a quick 7-0 lead following the extra point.
Four minutes later, the Ranger defense set up a score when Vincent Paige hammered Cisco quarterback To'a MauMau to force a fumble. Kadarion Johnson scooped up the loose ball and rambled 30 yards to the Wrangler 30.
Davenport carried on back-to-back pays, picking up 25 on first down and finishing off the short drive with a 5-yard TD run and a 14-0 Kilgore cushion.
KC made it 21-0 late in the opening quarter on a 1-yard run by former Longview Lobo Kaden Meredith with 3:24 to play in the frame. That TD was set up by a dropped snap on a punt that gave the Rangers the ball at the Cisco 33, and Meredith had a 23-yard run on the drive.
Kilgore took the 21-0 cushion into the locker room at halftime, and things stayed that way until the fourth when former Kilgore High School standout Christopher Baldazo booted field goals of 29 and 50 yards for a 27-0 lead. The first came at the 12:24 mark, and the second with 8:59 to play.
Special teams closed out the scoring with 6:25 left in the contest when Cisco again had trouble with the snap on a punt. This time punter Austin Stout picked up the ball, but was immediately hit and fumbled. Jephaniah Lister (Longview) picked up the gift and waltzed untouched into the end zone for a touchdown and a final score of 34-0.
The Rangers are idle next week, but will return to action with a non-conference game against Southern Shreveport. That game is set for 3 p.m. on Oct. 15 back at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium.