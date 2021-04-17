CORSICANA - Kenneith Lacy scored on a pair of long runs, the defense came up with two big plays late and No. 2 ranked Kilgore College remained unbeaten with a 52-38 win over Navarro in Southwest Junior College Football Conference action.
Kilgore moves to 4-0 on the year and pulls even in with the Bulldogs at 43-43-2 in a series that dates back to 1949.
Navarro drops to 2-2 with the loss.
Navarro took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on a 57-yard run by Isaiah Robinson, but the Rangers got on the board with 2:29 left in the opening period on a 25-yard field goal by Kenny Pham.
The Rangers took their first lead of the game at the 12:19 mark of the second quarter on a 77-yard run by Lacy, who later scored on a 52-yard jaunt to give him three TD runs of more than 50 yards in the last two weeks.
The Bulldogs took a 10-9 lead in at halftime after a 46-yard field goal by Alexis Lopez, setting up a wild third and fourth quarter.
A 2-yard run by Malcolm Mays and a 2-point conversion pass put Kilgore on top 17-10 after a 12-play, 75-yard drive, but the Bulldogs stormed back to tie it on a 12-yard run by Robinson with 7:40 to play i nthe third.
Bailee Davenport-s 4-yard TD run moved KC back on top 24-17, but once again the Bulldogs had an answer with Quentin Lee hauled in a 64-yard touchdown strike from Qua Gray with 2:48 left int he period.
The Rangers drove 71 yards in six plays to go back in front when Willie McCoy recovered a fumble in the end zone by a teammate, and the Rangers went up by two touchdowns early in the fourth on a 26-yard touchdown pass from Mays to Anthony Isom.
Ja'kobi Holland kept Navarro in the game with a 7-yard touchdown run with 11:40 to play, and after the Bulldogs recovered an onside kick, Tru Edwards hauled in a 22-yard TD pass form gray on fourth-and-10 to tie things at 38-38.
Navarro was whistled for a personal foul on the ensuing kickoff, giving KC the ball at its own 45, and two plays later Lacy broke loose for a 52-yard touchdown run and a 45-38 KC lead.
With Navarro driving, the Rangers Quinton Sharkey sacked Gray to force a fourth-and-11, and on the next play John Joseph picked Gray off at the 10-yard line. An interference call on the Bulldogs kept the drive alive, and with time running out and KC facing a third-and-8, Mays went p top and hit McCoy on a 62-yard touchdown pass to make the final 52-38.
The Rangers will visit rival Tyler next Saturday for a 3 p.m. contest.