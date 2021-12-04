KILGORE - A 16-3 run late in the first half wasn't enough to put away a scrappy Victoria team here Saturday, but a 15-0 outburst by No. 2 ranked Kilgore College in the second half did the trick.
Isaac Hoberecht led a balanced attack with 16 points, hitting a layup and two free throws to open the Kilgore outburst that ended the competitive portion of the game as the Rangers rolled to a 78-57 win over the visiting Pirates in Region XIV Conference action at Masters Gymnasium.
Kilgore moves to 12-0 overall and 2-0 in the conference with the win. Victoria drops to 0-7 and 0-2.
Daveon Thomas scored 15 for Kilgore. Dantwan Grimes and Da'Sean Nelson added 13 apiece, Paul Otieno nine, Duane Posey six, Mason Taylor three, Obi Ezekewesli two and Tobias Roland one. Nelson also grabbed 12 rebounds and blocked four shots.
Ky Blodget had 18, Kaelon Harkema 14 and Chandler Collins-Johnson 10 in the loss for Victoria.
Blodget tied the scored at 22-22 with a short jumper at the 6:23 mark of the first half, but Nelson hit two free throws and Hoberecht drilled a triple for KC as the Rangers embarked on a 16-3 run to build a 28-27 lead. Victoria kept it close, and a Turner free throw late left KC holding a slim 41-30 lead at the half.
The Pirates got a couple of free throws from Harkema to open the second half and cut the deficit to 41-32, but Hoberecht hammered home a 3-pointer, sank a free throw and then hit from downtown again off an inbounds play to quickly put the Rangers in front by 16 (48-32) less than four minutes into the second half.
Victoria didn't go away, pulling to within eight (53-45) on a bucket by Collins-Johnson, but two free throw by Hoberecht and back-to-back buckets and a free throw by Thomas started the 15-0 KC outburst that finally put things away.
Thomas had six during the run. Nelson had a triple and a dunk and Otieno contributed with an offensive rebound and putback.
The lead hit 25 (78-53) at the 2:30 mark when Grimes slammed one home with two hands, and Victoria closed with a couple of late buckets to make the final 78-57.
The Rangers will visit Lamar State Port Arthur on Wednesday, and then return home next Saturday to host Lee College in a 4 p.m. contest.