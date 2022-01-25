LUFKIN - Playing just a few hours after moving up a couple of spots in the latest NJCAA national poll, the No. 2 ranked Kilgore College Rangers - playing shorthanded and on the road - rallied for a 64-53 win over Angelina College in Region XIV Conference action at Shands Gymnasium.
Kilgore, minus three players who were forced to sit out after being ejected from Saturday's home game against Tyler, trailed 29-25 at halftime but stormed back in the final 20 minutes to earn the win and move to 19-1 overall and 9-1 in conference play.
Angelina drops to 9-9 and 5-4 with the loss.
DaVeon Thomas played nearly 37 minutes and paced Kilgore with 23 points, adding four rebounds, two assists, a steal and a blocked shot. Thomas connected on 8 of 14 shots from the field, including 3 of 6 from long range.
Mason Taylor joined Thomas in double figures for KC with 10 points. Dantwan Grimes added nine, Paul Otieno eight, Duane Posey five and Isaac Hoberecht, Malik Grant and Keshawn Williams three apiece.
Grimes and Posey had six rebounds apiece for the Rangers. Grimes also handed out four assists and came away with three steals.
Angelina was led by Caleb Johnson with 18 points.
The Rangers return to action on Wednesday in the second game of a conference twinbill in Carthage against Panola College. The Lady Rangers will face Panola at 5:30 p.m., followed by the men.
KC's women are 15-4 overall and 5-2 in conference play. Panola is also 5-2 in league play.
Trailing the KC men in the standings are Lee (8-2), Panola (8-3), Tyler (7-4), Paris (6-4), Angelina (5-4), Navarro, Bossier Parish and Trinity Valley at 5-5, Lamar State-Port Arthur (5-6), Blinn (4-7), Coastal Bend (2-7) and Jacksonville and Victoria at 1-9.
On the women's side, Tyler is in front at 7-1 followed by Blinn (6-1), KC, Panola and Trinity Valley at 5-2, Angelina and Bossier Parish at 3-5, Paris (2-5), Jacksonville (1-6) and Coastal Bend (0-8).
Both KC teams return home on Saturday, with the women taking on Angelina at 2 p.m. and the men following against Bossier Parish at approximately 4 p.m. at Masters Gymnasium.