KILGORE – The No. 2 ranked Kilgore College Rangers remained unbeaten with another dominant performance here Thursday, rolling to a 50-14 win over the Southern University-Shreveport Jaguars in non-conference action at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium.
The Rangers (6-0) started slow, but built a 31-0 halftime lead and tacked on two scores in the third period to end the competitive portion of the contest. The Jaguars scored two times in a span of a little more than two minutes in the fourth quarter, but KC answered with a late TD to complete the blowout.
Clifton McDowell entered the game late in the second quarter and took over the rest of the game. He carried 16 times for 120 yards and two touchdowns and completed 7 of 14 passes for 110 yards and another score.
Malcolm Mays started under center for KC, connecting on 7 of 15 pass attempts for 110 yards and a touchdown. Zeek Freeman hauled in four passes for 122 yards and two scores.
The Rangers finished with 509 total yards, and allowed 209 against the Jaguars. The KC defense came away with three interceptions, a fumble recovery and four sacks. Tiji Paul-Gorman, Antonio Brooks and Dakerric Hobbs had interceptions, Brooks recovered a fumble, and Maurice Westmoreland recorded 2.5 sacks.
Kilgore’s first two touchdowns came on short runs set up by long passes.
The Rangers were unable to capitalize on turnovers on the Jaguars’ first three possessions, but after forcing a punt the Rangers moved quickly to get on the board. Mays found Garrison Johnson running free down the middle of the field, and Johnson took it all the way to the SUS 2-yard line to complete a 64-yard catch and run. Mays did the scoring honors on the next play for a 7-0 KC lead.
Westmoreland’s first sack of the game forced another SUS punt, and this time the Rangers moved 52 yards in just five plays to add to the lead. A 40-yard pitch and catch from Mays to Freeman moved the ball to the 10, and two plays later Johnson crashed in from the 3 for a 14-0 Ranger lead with 48 seconds left in the opening quarter.
Freeman hauled in a 59-yard touchdown pass from Mays early in the second for a 21-0 lead, and after Kenny Pham booted a 38-yard field goal with 9:09 to play to make it 24-0, the Rangers forced back-to-back SUS punts.
Kilgore added to the cushion with 2:38 left in the half on a 4-yard run by Clifton McDowell. That TD came on play after McDowell hooked up with Charles Brown on a 41-yard pass.
In the third, McDowell hit Freeman on a 15-yard TD pass and scored on an 11-yard run. After SUS got TD runs of 17 yards by Eric Lawson and 18 yards by JuJuan Jones to pull to within 44-14, McDowell capped the scoring with a 20-yard run to make the final 50-14.
Kilgore will be idle until Saturday, May 8 when Cisco visits for a 3 p.m. contest.