CARTHAGE — Playing shorthanded and on the road isn’t typically a recipe for success, but the No. 2 ranked Kilgore College Rangers have perfected it this week.
With the game hanging in the balance, KC’s DaVeon Thomas hit four straight jumpers in the span of less than three minutes and the Rangers pulled away for a 69-57 Region XIV Conference win over the Panola Ponies on Wednesday at Johnson Gymnasium.
The Rangers (20-1, 10-1) notched a win on the road Monday against Angelina. Both games this week were played minus three players — and with eight total suited out — after a benches-clearing incident last week at home against Tyler.
Panola drops to 17-6 overall and 8-4 with the loss.
Thomas finished with 18 points to lead the Rangers despite sitting out long stretches in the first and second halves due to foul trouble. Dantwan Grimes added 16, Paul Otieno 13, Isaac Hoberecht and Duane Posey seven apiece, Mason Taylor five and Keshawn Williams three.
Thomas had a double-double with 10 rebounds. Otieno finished with eight rebounds and five blocks, Grimes had seven rebounds and four assists and Hoberecht also dished out four assists.
Isaac Jackson scored 18 in the loss for Panola. Troy Hupstead had 11, Jaylen Wysinger nine, Rodney Johnson seven, Jacobi Lewis five, David Jones four and Bennie Amos three.
Kilgore built a nine-point lead midway through the first half after a triple from Williams, but Panola stormed back and made it a 37-31 contest at the break behind a 14-point half from Jackson.
Thomas picked up his third foul with 17:12 left in the contest and KC leading by seven (44-37), and a technical foul on the Rangers later sent Hupstead to the line for a couple of free throws to narrow the gap to 49-46.
A rebound and put back by Hupstead with 11:03 left kept the Ponies close at 54-52, but Thomas returned and buried four straight jumpers as KC pushed the lead to 63-52.
The Ponies got the deficit under 10 one more time on a bucket from Johnson, but Otieno went strong to the hoop for a layup and Grimes drilled two free throws with 2:53 left to push the lead to 15 and seal the deal.
The Rangers return home and will be at full strength on Saturday when Bossier Parish visits for a 4 p.m. contest at Masters Gymnasium.