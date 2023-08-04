Longview’s football program has a long tradition of preparing its teams for the future, and will once again bring lofty season expectations and a juggernaut roster to its fall camp opener on Monday.
The Lobos plan to use many of the pieces that return from a 2022 team that earned a 14-1 season record and the 10th UIL state semifinal appearance in program history, and will eventually build on last year’s success and the developmental spring football session to continue the school’s long football tradition during the 2023 campaign.
That’s why they won’t waste time or their current resources when the next group of season preparation practices begin on campus between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Monday.
“It’s a new team and new year,” said Longview athletic director and head football coach John King. “We gotta build chemistry, and that starts on Monday.”
“The biggest thing is seeing our retention level from when we practiced during the spring and where we’re at from all the summer skill development,” he continued. “Nothing’s going to be given. Everything’s gotta be earned. This football team understands that, and it’s going to be a challenge.”
Longview received a preseason number two ranking in the state, but it plans to manage the target on its back by polishing up the best possible roster and lineup during fall camp, and progressing in different areas. That strategy will be boosted by the return of running back Taylor Tatum and quarterback Andrew Tutt, who both missed spring football due to their involvement in the school’s improbable baseball run to the Class 5A Region II semifinal in April and May.
“Our focus is going to be on the Lobos,” said King. “Always has and always will. We’re going to focus on what we do, and try to improve as a team until we get to game week.”
“There’s a lot of things that are going to signify [progress] from offense to defense to special teams,” he added. “When it comes to special teams, it’s the snaps, the holds, the kicks and protection. Offense and defense, it’s going to be running and blocking, and getting off blocks and tackling. There’s only one way to get there and it’s through putting in the work on the practice field.”
The Lobos have established opportunities for younger players on the football roster over the years to maintain the necessary roster depth to compete at the highest levels of the sport, and its successful execution during recent seasons has set up a very experienced roster for the 2023 campaign.
“The unique thing about our football team this year is the experience we have in the senior class,” said King. “Fifteen of the 37 seniors will be three-year varsity lettermen. Many of them will be three-year varsity starters. That’s not usual. These guys were forced into action early on in 2021.”
“Then, you factor in the underclassmen,” he continued. “Overall, we have 43 returning lettermen. That’s pretty good experience, and 12 starters. That’s what we’re going to have to build from.”
There’s also quality to the experience because the Lobos’ top tier talent resides at multiple positions.
That is most evident by a running back crew that features the recent 2024 Oklahoma commit Tatum, fellow senior Alijah Johnson, and 2025 prospect Kelvin Washington, and a secondary that’s stacked by 2024 Oklahoma State commit Willie Nelson, 2024 FBS recruit Daedrion “Buddha” Garrett, and 2024 FCS prospect Chase Smith, so the team knows it may have to lean on units like those as other positions find their footing.
“The concern and question is where we’re inexperienced in,” said King. “That’s at quarterback and that’s going to be some youth at receiver and the defensive line. Those are the areas where we have the most change. Those areas are important and have to get up to speed.”
“Those other guys [at more established positions] don’t need to magnify the problem by not playing up to their expectation,” he added. “[But] I think the leadership and playmaking ability we have coming back, and if those guys do what they’re supposed to do, we can be a pretty good football team.”
Longview expects everything to go according to plan, so its first week of training will be rewarded with a media day of team and individual photos, a 10:30 a.m. team scrimmage at Lobo Stadium, and a 12:30 p.m. Meet the Lobos pizza party on Saturday August 12.
The team will then return to work the following week and eventually scrimmage Texas High on Thursday Aug. 17 before they travel to McKinney ISD Stadium for a season-opening matchup against McKinney a week later on Aug. 24.
“It’s a very good test,” King said of how his team will benefit from the mid-August scrimmage against longtime foe Texas High. “It’s why we do that scrimmage. They’re physical on the line of scrimmage, they’re athletic on the edge, and they’re going to be able to give you a good look on both sides of the ball. [Texas High head coach] Gerry Stanford’s got a really good football team. It’s the kind of test you want heading into week one.”