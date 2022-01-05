KILGORE - There are no ugly wins in the Region XIV Conference, but Wednesday's contest at Masters Gymnasium won't go in the pretty category either.
It will, however, go into the win column for No. 2 ranked Kilgore College, which held on for a 57-45 win over Blinn College.
Kilgore remains unbeaten on the year at 16-0, improving to 6-0 in conference play despite achieving a season-low in points. The previous low was 60 in a 60-50 win over Angelina College back on Nov. 19.
The 45 points allowed was also a season-best for KC, which took the lead at the 13:27 mark of the first half and built as much as a 24-point advantage before Blinn made a late run.
Blinn (8-8, 1-4), playing with just eight men suited up, slowed the game down by milking the shot clock to 15 seconds on most possessions.
Duane Posey led the way for KC with 14 points. Dantwan Grimes and Da'Sean Nelson had nine points apiece, Paul Otieno eight, Daveon Thomas seven, Obi Ezekewesli four and and Isaac Hoberecht and Keshawn Williams three apiece.
Tyler Washington scored 12 points and Elias Ngoga had 10 in the loss for Blinn.
A 3-pointer as the shot clock expired by Damian Watson followed by a short jumper by Braelon Seals gave Blinn an early lead, but the lid closed on the Buccaneers' hoop for nearly seven minutes.
Kilgore, meanwhile, reeled off 13 straight points - highlighted by an old-fashioned 3-point play from Posey and long-range triples from Thomas and Williams - to take control of things.
The lead was 15 (31-16) at the half after Nelson hammered home a one-handed dunk, and KC pushed the lead to 24 (53-29) at the 6:05 mark of the second half with a free throw from Posey.
The Rangers went cold from there, and Blinn whittled away at the deficit to make it a 10-point game (53-43) with a back-in layup from Ngoga at the 1:40 mark, but Otieno gathered in a rebound and put it back to stop Blinn's 14-0 run and end a 5:33 scoring drought for the Rangers.
A jumper from Washington made it a 10-point game again, but Grimes dropped in two free throws with 15.3 seconds left to end the scoring.
The Rangers are scheduled to travel to Lufkin on Saturday for a 4 p.m. contest against Angelina College.