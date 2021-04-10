KILGORE - Kenneith Lacy made himself right at home at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium here Saturday.
Lacy, a Kilgore High School graduate, raced 82 yards for a touchdown the first time he touched the ball and finished with 158 yards on 15 carries as No. 2 ranked Kilgore College rolled to a 34-23 Southwest Junior College Football Conference win over New Mexico Military Institute.
The hometown product did most of his damage on the opening run, but with KC leading by 11 and needing milk the clock after taking over with 3:13 to play, Lacy carried five straight times for 30 yards to end the contest.
The Rangers move to 3-0 with the win, while NMMI drops to 1-2.
Kilgore finished with 298 rushing yards on 47 carries, and quarterback Chance Amie had a big first half through the air as the Rangers built a comfortable 34-7 cushion. Amie completed 7 of 15 passes for 141 yards and three touchdowns and added one rushing touchdown for the Rangers.
Bailee Davenport carried six times for 76 yards. Willie McCoy had four catches for 75 yards and a touchdown, Marquese Pearson five catches for 61 yards and a TD and Garrison Johnson turned a one-handed grab over the middle into a 53-yard TD strike.
The visiting Broncos were led on the ground by Anthony Grant, who carried 11 times for 142 yards. NMMI rushed for 204 yards and passed for 161, but the Ranger defense came up big the entire game - with Damien Crawford, Tiji Paul-Gorman and Chase Crumpton picking off passes and John Joseph recovering a fumble.
Maurice Westmoreland recorded two sacks for KC.
Kilgore took control early, with Lacy sprinting 82 yards for a TD one play after Crawford's intercepted ended NMMI's first offensive possession.
A bad snap on a punt on the Broncos' next possession set KC up at the Bronco 34, and two plays later Amie hit McCoy for a 30-yard touchdown connection and a 13-0 lead after the PAT was blocked.
The Rangers later drove 66 yards in seven plays, with Amie scoring on a 2-yard run, to build a 20-0 lead at the 2:59 mark.
NMMI showed some life, marching 75 yards in 12 plays and using a Diego Pavia 1-yard run to get on the board with 12:47 to play.
Pavia's TD made it 20-7, but the Rangers answered four minutes later after Joseph recovered a fumbled NMMI punt at the Bronco 43. Four plays later, Pearson went over two defenders and pulled down an Amie 32-yard pass for a touchdown and 27-7 lead.
KC's final points came with 1:17 to play in the half when Johnson came uncovered out of the backfield and made a one-handed grab of an Amie pass and rolled 53 yards for a touchdown and a commanding 34-7 KC advantage.
NMMI got a 37-yard field goal from William Testa as time expired before the half, and Pavia added a 2-yard TD run late in the third to make it 34-16.
The Broncos got a defensive touchdown with 3:15 to play when Jaden Amasiu scooped up a KC fumble and took it back 20 yards to pull the visitors to within 11 at 34-23, but when the Rangers got the ball back Lacy made sure it was for keeps this time.
Kilgore will visit Navarro for a 3 p.m. contest next Saturday.