KILGORE - With the offense struggling for the first time this season, the No. 3 ranked Kilgore College Rangers turned to special teams and defense for a spark on Saturday against the Northeastern Oklahoma Golden Norsemen at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium.
The result was a methodical, 34-0 Ranger beatdown of the visitors, a 3-0 start to the season and a 2-0 mark in Southwest Junior College Football Conference play.
Zhyon Bell set up one touchdown with a fumble recovery, and Maurice Westmoreland and Joseph Cadette made big plays on the punt coverage teams to set up two more scores for the Rangers, who had scored 49 points in each of their first two games but never got the offense going on Saturday.
The Rangers finished the day with 175 total yards - 55 rushing and 120 passing - after heading into the contest averaging 661 yards per contest.
The KC defense, which was allowing 404 yards and 22.5 points per game before Saturday, pitched a shutout and held Northeastern Oklahoma to 105 total yards.
Kilgore is now 23-19 overall in the series against NEO, which drops to 0-2 overall and in league play.
The Rangers used special teams to take a 6-0 lead, with Sabine High School graduate Eduardo Jaimes booting field goals of 30 and 47 yards to end the first two KC drives.
Kilgore later drove 66 yards in six plays to add to the lead on a 23-yard touchdown pass from Malcolm Mays to Cassius Allen, and the defense got the ball right back for the Rangers when Bell stormed into the backfield and took the ball away from a Golden Norsemen runner as he tried to gather in a lateral. That set KC up on the NEO 5-yard line, and on the first play Garrison Johnson raced around the right side for a touchdown and a 20-0 lead.
The Rangers took that 20-0 lead in at halftime, and added to the cushion midway through the third quarter when the NEO punter dropped a snap and then fumbled when he was hammered by several KC players. Westmoreland recovered at the NEO 11, and that led to a 6-yard touchdown strike from Mays to Marques Pearson and a 27-0 Ranger cushion.
The KC defense kept NEO pinned deep for most of the second half, and with just under five minutes left, Cadette blocked an NEO punt to give the Rangers the ball at the NEO 2-yard line.
Kendric Rhymes capped the scoring for the day with a 2-yard to make the final 34-0.
The Rangers will visit New Mexico Military Institute next Saturday, and will return home on Oct. 2 to host Navarro.