KILGORE - The Kilgore College Rangers will head to the Region XIV Conference Tournament with a lofty No. 3 national ranking, the No. 1 seed in the tournament, a seven-game winning streak - and a slight scare.
Kilgore built a 27-point lead with 7:29 left in the contest, but a barrage of 3-pointers by Paris unexpectedly got the Dragons back in the game before KC was able to put things away for an 81-72 win on Saturday at Masters Gymnasium.
The Rangers end the regular season with a 27-2 record overall and a 17-2 mark in the conference. KC will have a first-round bye in next week's conference tournament in Jacksonville and will open tournament play on Thursday.
Paris ends the regular season at 16-13 and 10-8.
Kilgore never trailed Saturday, racing out to a 10-2 lead early and extending the cushion to 22 late in the first half after a thunderous dunk by Paul Otieno and a banked-in 3-pointer from Da'Sean Nelson.
Dantwan Grimes drilled a 25-foot triple as the buzzer sounded, and Kilgore enjoyed a 43-22 advantage at halftime.
Two free throw by Grimes with 7:29 to play gave the Rangers a 71-44 lead, but the Dragons weren't done.
Christian Ashby went on a personal 12-0 run for Paris, hammering home four straight 3-pointers, and a follow-up dunk by Anthony Latty at the 4:50 mark got the Dragons to within 13 points (71-58) with 4:50 showing on the clock.
Malik Grant hit a triple for KC to briefly stop the bleeding, but the Dragons continued to chip away and made it a 74-68 contest after a steal and layup from Ronald Holmes.
Nelson, who turned in a dominant first half with 15 points, a couple of rebounds and a block, took over down the stretch, hitting four straight free throws and later dishing to Otieno for another dunk after a steal to ice the win.
Nelson finished with 21 points, six rebounds, two assists, three blocks and a steal for KC. Otieno had 16 points, seven rebounds and two blocks, Grimes 15 points, seven rebounds and three assists, Duane Posey seven points, Daveon Thomas and Isaac Hoberecht six points apiece, Obi Ezekewesli five points, Grant three points and Mason Taylor a bucket.
Koron Davis paced Paris with 24 points. Ashby finished with 17.