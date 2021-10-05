It’s always a thrill when Texas high school football powers Longview and Highland Park meet on the gridiron. That will once again be the case when the teams meet for the ninth time on Friday.
The latest chapter of the series is a scheduled 7:30 p.m. UIL 7-5A Division I district clash at Highland Park’s Highlander Stadium. The matchup will play a critical role in deciding the year's district championship.
You can expect the 5-1 Longview Lobos to be ready for this week’s battle because they’ve played great football during their five-game win streak and are currently ranked fourth in the UIL 5A Division I classification.
Longview is aware of the obstacle that Highland Park presents because the Scots have a Texas high school football-best 858 wins, and have produced 112 home wins since 1999. To add to that, Highland Park currently holds a 4-1 season record in 2021 after a four-game win streak, and is currently ranked third in Class 5A Division I.
“Preparing to play a difficult opponent,” Longview athletic director and head football coach John King said of his team’s approach this week. “We need to worry about the Lobos, what the Lobos need to do to have a chance to win, and focus on what we need to improve.”
“It’s going to be the toughest challenge we’ve had since Denton Ryan,” he added. “They’re a quality opponent. Their team doesn’t beat itself, is well-coached, is probably more athletic than people give it credit for, and finds different ways to win. They’ve [also] been playing well as of late.”
Longview turned around its season fortunes when it bounced back from a season-opening loss against the top-ranked team in UIL 5A Division I, Denton Ryan. The Lobos found their footing the following week in a 14-0 shutout win against rival Marshall.
Longview’s offense found its groove when it stormed to a 46-point road performance at rival Tyler Legacy in week three. The Lobos added to their resume when they topped Bryant, Arkansas 24-21 to end the three-time defending Arkansas high school 7A state champion’s 32 game win streak. They followed that up by opening district play with back-to-back 56-point outings against West Mesquite and Wylie East.
“We’re getting closer,” King said of where his team is compared to where he’d like it to end up this season. “We’re further ahead than we were in week one by a long stretch. The kids have a better understanding of what we need, what it takes to win, and how to prepare.”
It’s taken team efforts to produce Longview’s recent surge. Last week’s 56-0 win exemplified that because 11 Lobos combined for the team’s 201 rushing yards, and the defensive unit forced a pair of Wylie East interceptions and a fumble recovery. That set up the dominant victory, even with one Longview player finishing with over 100 yards of offense. That was quarterback Jordan Allen, who recorded 169 passing yards and a single touchdown pass.
“It’s not a one-man show,” King said of his team’s stellar showing on Friday. “Everybody’s got a role to play. You've got to be ready when your number is called.”
“We played mistake-free football, other than having to punt one time,” he added. “We had a pretty good night offensively, and the defense came away with several takeaways.”