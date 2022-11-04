KILGORE - Da'Veon Thomas dropped in 18 points, Joe Manning and Dorian Benford scored 12 apiece, and the No. 4 ranked Kilgore College Rangers opened the 2022-23 basketball season with a 76-54 win over Brookhaven on Friday at Masters Gymnasium.
Tobias Roland had nine points for the Rangers, who led 42-18 at halftime. Tyree Davis added seven, Terrance Dixon six, Michael Miller and Julian Keitt four apiece and Isaac Hoberecht and Kingsley Ijeoma two apiece.
Thomas and Roland both pulled down six rebounds, with Benford, Miller and Ijeoma adding five boards apiece. Manning and Hoberecht hand out three assists apiece, Benford chipped in with three blocks and Miller and Keitt both came away with two steals.
Aaron Ovalle scored 20 points in the loss for Brookhaven.
The Rangers will return to action on Tuesday with a road trip to Waco to battle McLennan.