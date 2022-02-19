KILGORE - With just a few more tune ups remaining before the Region XIV Conference Tournament, the No. 4 ranked Kilgore College Rangers seem to be firing on all cylinders.
All 11 Rangers in uniform got into the scoring act here Saturday - with four scoring in twin figures - as KC rolled to an 83-54 win over the Panola Ponies at Masters Gymnasium.
Dantwan Grimes paced KC with 19 points and five assists. Da'Veon Thomas and Mason Taylor scored 11 apiece, Duane Posey 10, Da'Sean Nelson nine, Paul Otieno eight, Keshawn Williams six, Malik Grant three and Obi Ezekewesli, Isaac Hoberecht and Tobias Roland two each. Otieno added 10 rebounds and four blocks, and Hoberecht had six assists and two steals.
Panola was paced by Troy Hupstead with 14 points. D'Mari Johnson added eight.
KC improved to 25-2 overall and 15-2 in the conference with the win. Panola drops to 20-9 and 11-7.
Kilgore never trailed in the contest after a steal by Hoberecht led to a layup from Taylor just over a minute into the game. The Ponies tied it on a turnaround jumper from Hupstead, the the Rangers scored the next 12 points as the lid slammed shut on Panola for the next 8:25 of the contest.
After the Ponies found their range again and made it 17-8, the Rangers steadily pulled away and outscored the Ponies 13-1 the final 4:30 of the half to build a 36-13 cushion.
Panola continued to trap and play scrappy defense in the second half, but that either led to easy KC buckets or fouls - KC hit 16 of 20 free throws in the second half and 24 of 30 from the charity stripe in the game.
The lead hit 35 (72-37) after two freebies from Thomas with 7:55 to play and was never close, although the Ponies did make a 10-3 run in the final 2:42 of action.
The Rangers will visit Bossier Parish on Wednesday and then return home to close out the regular season against Paris next Saturday.