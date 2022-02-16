TYLER - The No. 4 ranked Kilgore College Rangers used a clamp-down defensive effort in the second half to pull away to a 62-51 win over the Tyler Apaches in a Region XIV Conference basketball game on Wednesday before an electric crowd at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
Paul Otieno, a 6-8 forward from Kenya, was an inside force with 22 points, four blocks and six rebounds as the Rangers improve to 24-2 overall and 14-2 in conference.
Corey Camper, a 6-4 guard from Little Rock, Arkansas, led Tyler Junior College with 18 points, two blocks and four rebounds. TJC falls to 14-13 and 9-8.
Tyler led 33-32 at halftime but Kilgore gradually pulled away in the second half.
Along with Otieno, Datwan Gimes was in double figures for the Rangers with 11 points.
TJC was happy to have Jestin Porter back from injury. The guard had been thought to be out for the season, but returned in TJC's previous game. The Middle Tennessee signee scored 12 points, 10 in the first half. Marquis said Porter is still trying to get back into playing shape after missing several games.
Sean Franklin and Isaac Aguiar were not available due to injuries, which shorten the Tyler bench.
Also scoring for KC were DaVeon Thomas (9), Duane Posey (7), Da'Sean Nelson (6), Isaac Hoberecht (4) and Mason Taylor (3).
Adding to the Apaches' totals were Ashton Howard (11), Chris Okeke (8), Parker Grant (1) and Taban Bullen (1)
Okeke had nine rebounds and two blocks with Porter grabbing six boards. Adding rebounds were Howard (5) and Grant (4).
Both teams took care of the ball with Kilgore making six turnovers and Tyler eight.
KC was 7 of 12 at the free throw line and 3 of 9 from 3-point. TJC was 11 of 18 at the charity stripe and 6 of 14 from downtown.
The Rangers are scheduled to host Panola at 4 p.m. Saturday, while TJC travels to Carthage to play Panola on Feb. 23.