MABANK – Longview faced state power and fifth-ranked Lancaster during Tuesday night’s regional quarterfinal at Mabank High School, but its second half surge wasn’t enough in a 52-42 season-ending third round loss.
The Lobos finished their 2022-2023 campaign with a 26-8 record, and plan to use this season’s valuable experience in future years, while the 24-7 Tigers advanced to play Frisco Memorial in a Class 5A Region II semifinal at Garland’s Curtis Culwell Center later this week.
“This is great for [our players] and the program to have an opportunity to come this deep in a regional playoff, and get to see some teams from [the] Dallas [area] like Lancaster,” Longview head basketball coach Sam Weaver said of the school’s best boys basketball playoff run in 26 years. “We don’t get to see that type of size, talent, quickness or athleticism a lot of times, so this is good for us.”
“We’ll build on it,” he added. “It was a good situation for our athletes. Now, they got a taste of it. They see what it’s like. Our goal is to try and get back.”
Lancaster lived up to its state ranking early because it jumped out to a 7-2 lead by the 3:46 mark of the first quarter. Dillon Battie led the Tigers with four points during this time, and ultimately finished with a game-high 20-point performance.
Longview showed its toughness when it cut the gap to 9-6 by the end of the period. Campbell Williams produced four of his 10 game points in the frame, and Robert Blandburg scored two of his team-high 15 points.
Blandburg also produced seven rebounds, two assists, and one block by game’s end, while Williams recorded six defensive rebounds.
Lancaster had a similar start to the second quarter. It used a 16-8 run to build up an 11-point advantage with 48.64 seconds remaining in the first half, and ultimately owned a 25-15 lead by the halftime break. Joseph Mayberry guided the Tigers with five of his 11 points during the period, and Battie followed with four more, while Blandburg earned four Lobo points.
The Tigers continued to cruise in the early minutes of the second half because they leaned on Battie’s six points to build up a 17-point advantage by the 2:45 mark of the third quarter.
But, Longview bounced back during a 9-0 run that cut Lancaster’s lead to 34-26 by the end of the period. Da’Morrian Williams scored all four of his points, Campbell Williams and Davis Justice both provided a field goal, and Chris Head earned one of his six points to go along with his two assists and two rebounds.
The Lobos eventually used a 5-3 start to the fourth quarter to cut the gap to 37-31 with 7:18 to play in the game, but that was as close as their comeback attempt would bring them.