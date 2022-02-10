ATHENS - The No. 5 ranked Kilgore College Rangers rolled to a 78-46 win over Trinity Valley in Region XIV Conference action on Wednesday.
The Rangers, who have won three in a row and six of seven, improved to 23-2 overall and 13-2 in the conference with the win.
Kilgore and Lee both have a couple of losses in conference play. Lee is 12-2, followed by Panola (10-5), Tyler (9-6), Bossier Parish (8-6), Lamar State Port Arthur (8-7), Paris (8-7), Blinn (8-7), Navarro (7-7), Angelina (6-7), Trinity Valley (5-9), Coastal Bend (4-10), Jacksonville (2-13) and Victoria (1-13).
The Rangers will visit Tyler next Wednesday.