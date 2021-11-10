KILGORE - Dantwan Grimes led the way in the first half, Isaac Hoberecht knocked down a 3-pointer to open the second half and Da'Sean Nelson took over late in the game.
It all added up to a 74-68 win over the University of Arkansas-Cossatot Colts for the No. 5 ranked Kilgore College Rangers in non-conference action on Wednesday at Masters Gymnasium.
The win keeps Kilgore unbeaten on the young season at 4-0. Arkansas-Cossatot drops to 2-2 with the loss.
Nelson finished with 18 points and seven rebounds for the Rangers, most of his damage coming late as the Rangers got the lead to double digits and kept it there for most of the second half. Grimes added 17 points and seven rebounds, Mason Taylor 13 points, Daveon Thomas and Paul Otieno six apiece, Hoberecht, Duane Posey and Obi Ezekewesli four each and Tobias Roland two.
Terry Anderson had 19, Malik Nash 15 and Kamren Woods 10 in the loss for the visitors from De Queen, Arkansas.
The first half featured 12 ties, the final one at 34 apiece after Woods hammered home a triple at the buzzer.
Hoberecht untied it for good 38 seconds into the second half with a 3-pointer, and the Rangers slowly pulled away thanks to free throws from Taylor and Nelson, an offensive rebound and putback by Ezekewesli and a rebound and bucket from Nelson.
The lead reached nine at the 9:03 mark when Grimes sank one of two from the free throw line, and then Taylor drilled a triple at the 7:30 mark to boost the lead to 55-43.
KC made several successful trips to the free throw line to keep the Colts in the rearview mirror - sinking 18 o 27 freebies in the second half and 25 of 38 for the game - and Nelson took over in the final 1:14. He hit five free throws and a dunk and survived an assault under the basket late to help the Rangers seal the deal.
Grimes had 13 points in the first half, drilling a couple of 3-pointers and hitting 5 of 7 free throws. Nelson had 14 of his 18 points in the second half.
Kilgore will visit Grayson College on Nov. 16, and then return home to host Angelina College on Nov. 19.