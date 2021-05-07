KILGORE — Cisco kept its slim national title hopes alive while putting a serious dent in No. 3 Kilgore’s championship dreams here Saturday, pulling away for a 37-20 win over the Rangers in Southwest Junior College Football Conference action at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium.
Both teams came into the contest unbeaten — KC at 6-0 and No. 5 Cisco at 5-0 — but both teams dropped a notch in this week’s NJCAA national poll and needed to win their final two games to have a chance at moving into one of the top two spots and a berth in the national title game.
Cisco jumped out to a 10-0 lead after a woeful first quarter that saw Kilgore finish the first 15 minutes with negative eight total yards and a turnover.
The Rangers woke up in the second quarter, building a 13-10 lead with a couple of long scoring drives, but Cisco scored late in the first half and late in the third — both times after keeping drives alive with clutch third-down conversions. After KC pulled to within three points (23-20) late, the visiting wranglers used a defensive touchdown and a long TD run by Travis Dixon to put things away.
Dixon rushed for 129 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries to pace Cisco. Cooper Bell completed 11 of 18 passes for 138 yards with one touchdown and one interception, adding on rushing TD.
Kilgore managed 388 total yards — 157 rushing and 231 passing. Clifton McDowell rushed for 54 yards and a touchdown, and Zeek Freeman had six catches for 54 yards.
After KC went three-and-out on its first possession, Cisco drove 64 yards in 12 plays and got on the board with a 4-yard run by Dixon. The Wranglers later used a 41-yard field goal by Kaleb Cue with 1:22 to play in the second frame for a 10-0 lead.
When the second quarter started, Kilgore’s offense showed a spark, driving 90 yards in nine plays and eating 4:21 of game clock to get on the board with a 35-yard touchdown pass from Malcolm Mays to Willie McCoy. An 11-yard pass from Mays to Freeman on third-and-9 gave KC it’s initial first down of the game about a minute into the second stanza.
After forcing a Cisco punt, the Rangers moved 51 yards in 11 plays and went in front 13-10 on a McDowell 4-yard run. The PAT was blocked, but the Rangers led by three with 5:36 left in the half.
Cisco marched 59 yards in seven plays to go back in front, the key play being a 36-yard pass from Bell to Ashtyn Hawkins on third-and-12 to keep the drive alive. Bell hit tight end Grant Lewis on a 4-yard scoring toss with 2:12 left in the half, and the Wranglers led 17-13 at the break.
Another long scoring drive, 10 plays, 86 yards this time, ended with a 4-yard touchdown run by Bell. Like the drive just before the break, a Bell pass of 34 yards to Hawkins on third-and-13 extended the drive.
Trailing 23-13, Kilgore took its next possession and moved 53 yards in eight plays, using a 28-yard pass from Mays to Freeman on fourth-and-2 to move the chains. Garrison Johnson scored from two yards out to pull Kc to within 23-20.
Disaster struck early in the fourth just one play after McDowell hit Bailee Davenport on a screen pass and Davenport raced 52 yards to give KC a first down at the Wrangler 37. On the next play, McDowell fumbled the snap and Cisco’s Ed Jones was there for a 59-yard scoop and score that gave the visitors a 30-20 lead.
Three minutes later, Dixon put the game away with a 50-yard TD jaunt.
Kilgore will close out the regular season at Trinity Valley next Saturday. Cisco will visit Tyler.