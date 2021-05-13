No. 6 Kilgore (6-1) vs. No. 7 Trinity Valley (6-1)
Time: 3 p.m. today
Stadium: Bruce Field, Athens
Coaches
Kilgore: Willie Gooden
TVCC: Sherard Poteete
Last week: Cisco 37, Kilgore 20; TVCC 47, Navarro 27
Players to watchKilgore: OL Wallace Unamba … OL Romello Watson … OL Neil Mott … OL Brysen Norris … OL Rodquice Chaney … QB Malcolm Mays (56 of 93, 998 yards, 5 TD, 3 Int; 34 carries, 135 yards, 4 TD) … QB Chance Amie (16 of 38, 253 yards, 3 TD; 56 carries, 345 yards, 4 TD) … QB Clifton McDowell (13 of 21, 223 yards, 1 TD; 26 carries, 241 yards, 4 TD) … WR Willie McCoy (19 catches, 404 yards, 3 TD) … WR Marques Pearson (18 catches, 244 yards, 1 TD) … WR Zeek Freeman (10 catches, 221 yards, 2 TD) … RB Kennieth Lacy (61 carries, 574 yards, 3 TD) … RB Garrison Johnson (50 carries, 299 yards, 5 TD) … LB Keith Harris (59 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries) … LB Quinton Sharkey (49 tackles, 3 sacks) … DB Tristan Driggers (39 tackles) … DL Maurice Westmoreland (27 tackles, 6 sacks) … DL Marcus Wiser (3 sacks)
TVCC: QB Matt Morrissey (98 of 147, 1,189 yards, 11 TD, 2 Int; 2 TD rushing) … QB Tucker Yarbrough (26 of 39, 314 yards, 4 TD) … RB Cordrick Dunn (70 carries, 328 yards, 4 TD) … WR Korey King (32 catches, 473 yards, 3 TD) … LB Jaeden Ward (95 tackles, 2 sacks) … DL Kamaurja Kenney (5.5 sacks)
Did you know: KC averages 523 yards (311.9 rushing, 211.1 passing) and 37.3 points per game while allowing 263.7 yards and 22.7 points per contest this season … TVCC averages 418.9 yards (174.6 rushing, 242.3 passing) and 37.1 points per game while giving up 277.7 yards and 16.7 points per contest this season … Against common opponents: NEO – Kilgore plus 1, TVCC plus 19; TJC – Kilgore plus 22, TVCC plus 32; NMMI – Kilgore plus 21, TVCC plus 10; Blinn – Kilgore plus 35, TVCC plus 17; Navarro – Kilgore plus 14, TVCC plus 20; Cisco – Kilgore minus 17; TVCC minus 17 … Today’s meeting is the 104th between the two teams in a series that is tied at 50-50-3 … The teams first met back in 1950 when Kilgore earned a 32-20 win over then Henderson County Community College … HCCC became Trinity Valley Community College in 1985, and the teams battled to a 31-31 tie that season … KC and TVCC have met 13 times since 2010, and TVCC leads 7-6 during that span … Kilgore won the last meeting in 2019, 24-23 … The teams met in the playoffs three straight seasons, with TVCC winning in 2014 and 2016 and KC earning a victory in 2015