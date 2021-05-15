ATHENS - Willie McCoy hauled in an 80-yard touchdown pass from Malcolm Mays with 5:45 left in the contest, and Oscar Moore intercepted a Trinity Valley pass in the end zone with time running out to seal the win for the Rangers as No. 6 Kilgore edged No. 7 Trinity Valley, 40-36, in Southwest Junior College Football Conference action at Bruce Field on Saturday.
Kilgore ends the season with a 7-1 record and pulls ahead in the overall series against Trinity Valley, 51-50-3. The Cardinals end the year at 6-2.
Mays passed for 345 yards and a pair of touchdowns - both to McCoy, who finished with five catches for 225 yards. Garrison Johnson rushed for 56 yards on five carries for the Rangers.
Matt Morrissey passed for 309 yards and two scores in the loss for TVCC. Cordrick Dunn rushed for 118 yards.
Kilgore took an early lead with a 42-yard touchdown run by Johnson just over two minutes into the contest, but Dunn scored on a 2-yard run two minutes later for TVCC to tie the contest at 7-7.
The Rangers led 9-7 after one quarter after blocking a punt out of the end one, but the Cardinals moved in front early in the second on a 21-yard pass from Morrissey to Jordan Davis.
With 5:01 left in the half, Mays hooked up with McCoy on a 41-yard scoring strike, and KC led 15-14.
The teams traded field goals to end the half, with KC's Tristan Driggers knocking one home from 35 yards out as time expired to give the Rangers an 18-17 lead.
Christopher Esqueda booted a 28-yard field goal early in the third to move TVCC back on top 20-18, but Kennieth Lacy scored on a 2-yard run for Kilgore to give the Rangers a short-lived 25-20 lead.
Korey King's 8-yard run again gave TVCC the lead (26-25), but Mays hit Brandon Webb on a short pass and Webb took it the distance to complete a 53-yard scoring play and give the Rangers a 33-26 lead heading to the final period.
TVCC got a 6-yard TD pass from Morrisey to Cam Camper and a 33-yard field goal from Esqueda to lead 36-33 with 6:48 to play, but the 80-yard TD strike from Mays to McCoy moved Kilgore on top to stay at 40-36.
TVCC drove deep into KC territory, but Moore picked off a pass intended for Morrisey on a trick play to ice the victory for KC.
It was Moore's first interception of the season.