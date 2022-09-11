MIAMI, Okla. - L'Ravien Elia threw one touchdown pass and rushed for another, Vincent Page scored his second defensive touchdown in as many games and the No. 6 ranked Kilgore College Rangers opened Southwest Junior College Football Conference play with a 41-0 rout of Northeastern Oklahoma on Saturday at Red Robertson Field.
The Rangers (2-0, 1-0) will not turn their attention to a home away from home battle with top-ranked New Mexico Military Institute (3-0, 1-0) on Saturday. That game is set for 3 p.m. at Longview's Lobo Stadium.
KC took a 27-0 lead after one quarter on Saturday against NEO, and things were never in doubt after that.
The Rangers got things started with a 57-yard touchdown pass from Elia to Anthony Isom.
Paige then picked up a fumble and raced 44 yards for a touchdown to extend the lead. A week ago in the opener against Tyler, Paige returned a fumble 35 yards for a TD.
The rest of KC's scores all came on the ground, with Elia adding a 1-yard TD run, former Longview Lobo Kaden Meredith adding a 34-yard scoring jaunt and Denario Davenport scoring from 7 and 2 yards out to end the blowout.
The Rangers hve now won six in a row over NEO, outscoring the Norsemen 75-0 in the last two meetings.
In other SWJCFC action on Saturday, NMMI held on for a 40-35 win over Navarro, and Blinn edged Cisco, 21-13.