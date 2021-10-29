ROCKWALL — No. 6 Rockwall-Heath ran for 339 yards and six touchdowns on the way to a 49-27 win over the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders Friday night at Wilkerson-Sanders Memorial Stadium.
Minnesota commit Zach Evans ran for 177 yards on 22 carries and found the end zone twice. Sophomore Malachi Tuesno had 82 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries. Brittan Snider added 60 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.
For the Red Raiders, standout running back Jamarion Miller turned in another stellar performance in his march toward the school rushing record. Miller ran for 112 yards on 20 carries and now just needs 86 yards to break the record of 4,748 yards set by Tyrone Ross. Miller also had five receptions for 81 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns.
Both defenses got fourth-down stops on the opening drives. The Hawks then scored on a 19-yard touchdown pass from Indiana commit Josh Hoover to Baylor bound Jordan Nabors to make the score 7-0 with 5:59 left in the opening quarter.
The Red Raiders had a quick response as Bruce Bruckner hit Ja’Kaleb Turner for a 66-yard scoring strike to tie the score at 7.
The Hawks regained the lead on a 2-yard run by Snider with 1:14 left in the first quarter. Rockwall-Heath added to its lead with 7:30 remaining in the second quarter by Tuesno, and Evans then had a 42-yard touchdown run to make the score 28-7.
Aaron Sears scored on a 1-yard run for the Red Raiders with 1:56 remaining in the half, but the Hawks scored exactly one minute later on a 3-yard run by Evans to take a 35-14 lead into halftime.
Neither team scored in the third quarter, and Jordan Ford intercepted a Hoover pass at the legacy 3-yard line.
Rockwall-Heath scored early in the fourth quarter with a 1-yard run by Tuesno to go up 42-14.
Miller had touchdown receptions of 14 and 31 yards in the fourth quarter from Bruckner. Tuesno added a 27-yard run for the Hawks in the fourth quarter.
Bruckner threw for 199 yards and three touchdowns.
Legacy (5-4, 3-2) will host Mesquite on Nov. 5 to close the regular season. Rockwall-Heath (8-1, 5-0) will close the season against Dallas Skyline.