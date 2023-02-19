Sir’Jabari Rice scored 24 points to lead No. 6 Texas to an 85-83 overtime victory over Oklahoma on Saturday in Big 12 play at Austin, Texas.
Marcus Carr added 17 points for the Longhorns (21-6, 10-4 Big 12).
After struggling to score late in regulation, the Longhorns’ offense came alive in overtime.
Texas hit its first five shots in the extra period to grab control — though it still had to hold on in the final seconds.
Down by three, the Sooners opted to get a quick two before the Longhorns’ Tyrese Hunter made one of two free throws with 6.8 seconds left.
Without a timeout left to set up a play, and without inside presence Tanner Groves on the floor, the Sooners had to improvise.
Jalen Hill tried to drive the lane but didn’t find much room to work, instead dumping the ball off to Sam Godwin underneath.
Godwin quickly floated a shot just before the buzzer, but it bounced off the back iron and away to give the Longhorns a sweep of the season series.
Grant Sherfield led the Sooners (13-14, 3-11) with 18 points.
Groves, who scored just eight points, fouled out with 2:30 remaining in regulation.
The last in Texas’ shooting stretch in overtime came on a 3-pointer from Rice, whose hot shooting helped the Longhorns rally from a seven-point deficit with just more than eight minutes to go in regulation.
Rice began heating up with a corner 3-pointer with 7:29 remaining that cut the Oklahoma lead to two.
After the Sooners stretched the lead back to six with free throws, Timmy Allen’s 3-point play cut the margin in half before Rice hit 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions to put Texas on top, 70-67.
Both of Rice’s 3-pointers in that stretch came off Oklahoma turnovers.
Rice finished 8 of 13 from the floor, hitting four 3-pointers to equal his season-high scoring output.
The Sooners forced overtime despite hitting just one shot in the final 8:49 of regulation, missing seven consecutive before Sherfield’s step-back 3-pointer over Rice with seven seconds left tied it.
But Oklahoma was able to hang in at the free-throw line and the Longhorns missed their final five shots in regulation to keep the door open for a comeback.
No. 5 Kansas 87, No. 9 Baylor 71
Jalen Wilson had 21 points and 13 rebounds as No. 5 Kansas rode a strong second half to an 87-71 victory at home over No. 9 Baylor in Big 12 Conference play Saturday in Lawrence, Kan.
KJ Adams Jr. had 17 points and Gradey Dick added 16 points and five rebounds for the Jayhawks, who defeated Baylor for the 19th time in 20 all-time meetings inside Allen Fieldhouse dating to December 1951.
Dajuan Harris scored all 14 of his points in the second half for Kansas (22-5, 10-4 Big 12), which moved into a first-place tie with sixth-ranked Texas after the Longhorns defeated Oklahoma in overtime earlier in the day.
Baylor (20-7, 9-5), which had its four-game winning streak snapped with just its second loss in its past 12 games, dropped to third in the conference.
The Jayhawks outscored the Bears 55-26 in the second half to rally from a 13-point halftime deficit.
Kansas finished the game shooting 29 of 57 (50.9 percent) from the field, including 6 of 21 (28.6 percent) from 3-point range.
Baylor was led by Adam Flagler, who had 22 points and seven assists, while Keyonte George had 20 points and five rebounds. LJ Cryer chipped in 15 points, but no other Bear scored more than six.
The Bears shot 26 of 59 (44.1 percent) from the field, including 10 of 25 (40 percent) from beyond the arc.
Baylor’s 13-point halftime lead didn’t last long. The Jayhawks opened the second half on a 20-4 run to take a 52-49 edge on Adams’ dunk with 14:06 left.
After Baylor pulled to 55-54 on Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua’s 3-point play, the Jayhawks put the game away with a 16-5 run to take a 70-59 advantage on Ernest Udeh Jr.’s alley-oop dunk with 7:20 to go.
George scored 15 of his first-half points during a 20-6 run that gave Baylor a 40-23 lead with 3:30 left before Kansas trimmed the advantage to 45-32 at intermission.
Texas A&M 69, Missouri 60
Wade Taylor IV scored 21 points and dished six assists as visiting Texas A&M defeated Missouri 69-60 Saturday in Columbia, Mo., to continue its roll in the Southeastern Conference.
Dexter Dennis scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Aggies (20-7, 12-2 SEC), who won their fifth consecutive game to stay within one game of league-leading Alabama.
Tyrece Radford added 12 points for Texas A&M and Julius Marble had seven points and eight rebounds.
Kobe Brown scored 24 points and D’Moi Hodge added 12 for the Tigers (19-8, 7-7), who have suffered back-to-back losses for just the second time this season.
Texas A&M outrebounded Missouri 41-23 while dominating the lane at both ends of the court. The Aggies also outscored the Tigers 17-11 at the free-throw line.
The Aggies jumped to a quick 5-0 lead, but they couldn’t pull away early despite Missouri’s cold shooting. The Tigers missed their first five shots from 3-point range and 9 of 10 shots overall.
Missouri forced seven early turnovers and pulled ahead 11-9 on a Hodge’s 3-point shot. Texas A&M responded with a 7-0 run, capped by Dennis’ 3-point jumper, to take a 16-11 lead.
The Tigers pulled within one, 20-19, on another Hodge 3-pointer.
But the Aggies got their offense rolling with Taylor hitting a 3-pointer and four three throws to get them into a higher gear. They closed the first half with a 19-6 run — capped by Taylor’s deep 3-pointer as the clock wound down — to move out to a 39-25 lead.
After Missouri cut its deficit to 45-35 on Mohamed Diarra’s three-point play off of an offensive rebound, Texas A&M scored the next eight points to reaffirm its upper hand.
Missouri mustered an 8-0 run, capped by Hodge’s 3-pointer, to cut its deficit to 56-48. But the Tigers could get no closer as the Aggies closed out the game with authority.
No. 22 TCU 100, Okla. State 75
Emanuel Miller poured in 18 points and Mike Miles Jr. added 15 in his return to the court as No. 22 TCU swamped visiting Oklahoma State 100-75 on Saturday in Big 12 Conference action in Fort Worth, Texas.
Miles returned from a five-game absence after sustaining a hyperextended knee in TCU’s overtime loss at Mississippi State on Jan. 28. He had a huge impact on Saturday, helping the Horned Frogs (18-9, 7-7 Big 12) snap a four-game losing streak.
TCU led by 20 points at halftime after a dominating stretch late in the first half. The Horned Frogs quickly pushed their advantage early in the second half. Oklahoma State never got closer than 17 points the rest of the way, losing its second straight game after winning five in a row.
TCU’s Damion Baugh added 16 points, Shahada Wells contributed 15, Chuck O’Bannon had 12 and Micah Peavy scored 10.
Bryce Thompson led the Cowboys (16-11, 7-7 Big 12) with 18 points. John-Michael Wright scored 15 points and Caleb Asberry added 12.
The Cowboys led 19-16 at the 11:13 mark of the first half after a 3-pointer by Wright. TCU answered with a 6-0 run, but Oklahoma State kept the game close when a pair of free throws by Thompson cut the Horned Frogs’ lead to 22-21.
The Horned Frogs took charge with a 20-4 run that began with 8:07 left in the first half, with the spurt capped by a free throw by Miles with 2:10 to play.
Oklahoma State missed six of its seven shots over that stretch, after which it trailed by 17 points. TCU kept up its torrid pace, with a 3-pointer by Miller with 22 seconds left in the half producing a 47-27 lead at the break.
Miles led all scorers with nine points before halftime as the Horned Frogs outshot Oklahoma State 65.4 percent to 38.1 percent.
Thompson paced the Cowboys with seven points.
Any thought of an Oklahoma State comeback was thwarted when the Horned Frogs opened the second half with a 12-5 run that pushed the margin to 27 points.
No. 2 Houston 72, Memphis 64
J’Wan Roberts racked up 20 points and 12 rebounds to lift No. 2 Houston to a gritty 72-64 victory over visiting Memphis on Sunday afternoon in a key American Athletic Conference game.
The Cougars (25-2, 13-1 AAC) used a 17-3 run late in the first half to help build an 11-point lead at halftime, then outlasted an early second-half run by Memphis that cut the margin to four points. The Tigers later closed to within 63-58 on DeAndre Williams’ layup with 2:24 remaining, but Houston answered with free throws by Tramon Mark, Roberts and Marcus Sasser and held on to win its seventh straight game.
Sasser added 20 points and Jamal Shead had 10 for the Cougars. Houston could move back into the top spot in the AP poll for the third time this season because of its two wins this week and losses by top-ranked Alabama and No. 3 Purdue.
Elijah McCadden led the Tigers with 20 points while Williams had 18 points and Damaria Franklin added 10. Memphis (20-7, 10-4) played without leading scorer Kendric Davis because of an ankle injury.