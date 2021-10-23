KILGORE - The No. 7 ranked Snow College Badgers used an avalanche of big plays to overwhelm the Kilgore College Rangers in a non-conference skirmish on Saturday at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium, rolling to a 41-23 win.
The Badgers (6-1) got a pair of touchdown passes and one rushing touchdown from quarterback Tommy McGrath and also scored on defense and special teams to hand Kilgore (3-4) its fourth straight loss.
McGrath passed for 154 yards and two scores and added a 13-yard TD run late.
Kilgore finished with 423 total yards, with Malcolm Mays passing for 307 yards and a TD and Kennieth Lacy adding 12 carries for 86 yards and a touchdown in the loss.
Kilgore caught a break late in the first quarter to get on the board first, driving 46 yards in six plays to take a 7-0 lead. On the touchdown play, Mays hit Marques Pearson with a pass inside the 5-yard line. Pearson fumbled, but Zeek Freeman was trailing the play, scooped up the loose ball and dived into the end zone. The PAT by Eduardo Jaimes with 4:31 left in the opening frame put KC on top 7-0.
Snow answered quickly with a 56-yard touchdown pass from McGrath to Dionte Davis, but the PAT failed and KC led 7-7.
That was the last lead for the Rangers, who had a drive stopped at the 2-yard line on a fumble on fourth-and-goal and later had two punts blocked to go along with an interception return for a score by the Badgers.
Stockton Lund's 26-yard field goal at the 3:26 mark of the second quarter put Snow on top for good at 9-7 and the Badgers added to the lead with 34.6 seconds left in the half when Austin Francis picked off a pass and returned it 58 yards for a touchdown and a 16-7 Snow lead at the half.
The Rangers cut the deficit to 16-14 early in the third on a 55-yard touchdown run by Lacy. The Kilgore High School graduate broke several tackles on the play early in the run and then outran the Badger defense.
Snow scored the next 20 points, however, to end the competitive portion of the game.
The first score came on a blocked punt, with Marquis Montgomery grabbing the ball before it hit the ground and racing 30 yards for the TD.
Lund had field goals of 38 and 27 yards, and McGrath threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Caden Leggett before capping the scoring for the Badgers with a 13-yard run at the 4:54 mark of the fourth to give the visitors a 43-14 lead.
The Rangers made it respectable at the 2:04 mark when mays hit Kendric Rhymes on a screen pass and Rhymes did the rest - starting to his left and then cutting all the way back across the field to complete the 63-yard scoring journey and make the final 43-21.
The Rangers return to Southwest Junior College Football Conference action next Saturday wit ha 3 p.m. contest at home against Trinity Valley.