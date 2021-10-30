The Kilgore College Rangers will hit the court to open the season on Tuesday, and thanks to some lofty preseason rankings KC will wear an unseen target.
The Rangers open the 2021-22 campaign with a 6 p.m. contest against Texas Gladiators at Masters Gymnasium. KC is ranked No. 9 in the National Junior College Athletic Association's preseason poll, and the Rangers were the favorites in the Region XIV Conference preseason poll conducted by the league's coaches.
Veteran coach Brian Hoberecht, who is beginning his 14th season at Kilgore, expected the preseason hype, but knows it comes at a price.
"With three returning players from last year who were able to go to Hutch (Hutchinson, Kansas) and compete at the national tournament, we expected it," Hoberecht said of the preseason national rankings and high expectations by his fellow coaches in the conference.
"We have a guy back who made first team all-region, a guy who made second team all-region and a guy who made honorable mention all-region. With those guys back, we expected some preseason accolades, but now it's all about managing those expectations and understanding we have that bull's-eye on us and everyone is going to treat us different than last year when we weren't ranked. We were talented last year, but hadn't proven ourselves. not what we have had some success, folks are going to approach things a little differently when they play us."
Dantwan Grimes, a 6-2 guard from Ocala, Florida (first team), De'Sean Nelson, a 6-8 forward from Toledo, Ohio (second team) and Paul Otieno, a 6-8 guard from Kenya (honorable mention) helped lead the Rangers to an 18-6 record, a Region XIV Conference Tournament title and a berth in the national tournament.
The Rangers won six in a row to close out the regular season, and then upended Blinn, Navarro and Trinity Valley at the conference tournament to earn the program's sixth trip to the national tournament - and first since 2013. KC fell in the first round to host team Hutchinson, Kansas, 95-86.
Hoberecht, who has a 400-242 career coaching record and a 244-147 record at Kilgore, said the success of this year's team will depend on blending the returning players with newcomers.
"I think the thing the scrimmages have show us is that some of the experience that returns from last year, those guys understand the level of competition and what it takes to win," Hoberecht said. "That, along with the opportunity to develop some of the young guys and the new guys hopefully will help us speed up the learning curve a little and gel our team so we're ready to start the season on Tuesday."
Rounding out the roster for KC are 6-3 guard Tobias Roland, 6-5 guard Malik Grant, 6-1 guard Isaac Hoberecht, 6-3 guard Keshawn Williams, 6-0 guard DaVeon Thomas, 6-7 guard/forward Duane Posey, 6-8 forward/post Obi Ezekewesli, 7-1 post Mamadou Gueye and 6-4 guard Mason Taylor.
NOTES: Following Tuesday's game, KC will participate in the Tip-Off Classic Nov 7-8, and then return home on Wednesday, Nov. 10 against the University of Arkansas-Cossatot ... The Rangers will open Region XIV Conference action at Coastal Bend on Wednesday, Dec. 1