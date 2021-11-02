From Staff Reports
KILGORE — The No. 9 ranked Kilgore College Rangers opened the 2021-22 season with a no-doubter, building a 29-point halftime lead and coasting past the Houston Gladiators 98-53 on Tuesday at Masters Gymnasium.
The Rangers led 45-16 at the half.
Eleven Rangers got into the scoring act, with Da’Sean Nelson and Mason Taylor scoring 17 apiece to lead the way. Dantwan Grimes, Malik Grant and Obi Ezekewesli all had nine points, Paul Otieno, Daveon Thomas and Duane Posey eight apiece, Keshawn Williams six, Isaac Hoberecht four and Robias Roland three.
Nelson finished with a double-double, pulling down 11 rebounds. Posey grabbed eight boards, and Thomas handed out five assists.
Kilgore will participate in the Tip-Off Classic in Edmond, Oklahoma Sunday and Monday.